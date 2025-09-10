Summer Fruit Trifle
4.00
()
Ravneet's nostalgic Summer Trifle is made with layers of soft sponge fingers, fresh strawberry jelly, creamy vanilla custard, and whipped cream and sprinkles for a fun finish.
Ingredients
Sponge:
Jelly:
Custard:
Decoration:
Method
Jelly
- Add the strawberries, water and sugar in a pan over medium heat, stir until dissolved and simmer for 7-10 minutes until slightly tender
- Remove from the heat and let it sit for a few minutes so that the colour of the strawberries comes out some more.
- Strain into a bowl and put it back into the pan keeping it at a steaming temperature.
- Soak the gelatine in the meantime. Squeeze the water out of the gelatine by hand and add it into the strawberry liquid until dissolved.
Custard
- Heat the milk with the sugar until steaming.
- Whisk the yolks and cornflour together
- Add the sugar milk to the yolks and whisk
- Return to the pan and whisk until thickened and bubbling
- Take off the heat and allow it to cool. Transfer to a bowl.
- Whip the cream to stiff peaks. Add vanilla bean paste and salt flakes.
- Fold half the cream into the custard. Leave the rest to assemble later on top of the custard.
Assemble
- Break up sponge fingers and place them into the glasses.
- Pour over the jelly and place in some sliced strawberries as well. Let it set in the fridge for at least 2 hours.
- Spoon over the made custard
- Top with the left whipped cream and sprinkles
- Serve immediately or store in the fridge overnight
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()