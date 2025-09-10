Food Network

Summer Fruit Trifle

Ravneet's nostalgic Summer Trifle is made with layers of soft sponge fingers, fresh strawberry jelly, creamy vanilla custard, and whipped cream and sprinkles for a fun finish.

Ingredients

  • Sponge:

  • Jelly:

  • Custard:

  • Decoration:

Method

Jelly  

  1. Add the strawberries, water and sugar in a pan over medium heat, stir until dissolved and simmer for 7-10 minutes until slightly tender 
  2. Remove from the heat and let it sit for a few minutes so that the colour of the strawberries comes out some more.  
  3. Strain into a bowl and put it back into the pan keeping it at a steaming temperature.  
  4. Soak the gelatine in the meantime. Squeeze the water out of the gelatine by hand and add it into the strawberry liquid until dissolved.   

Custard 

  1. Heat the milk with the sugar until steaming.  
  2. Whisk the yolks and cornflour together 
  3. Add the sugar milk to the yolks and whisk  
  4. Return to the pan and whisk until thickened and bubbling  
  5. Take off the heat and allow it to cool. Transfer to a bowl. 
  6. Whip the cream to stiff peaks. Add vanilla bean paste and salt flakes.  
  7. Fold half the cream into the custard. Leave the rest to assemble later on top of the custard.  

Assemble  

  1. Break up sponge fingers and place them into the glasses.  
  2. Pour over the jelly and place in some sliced strawberries as well. Let it set in the fridge for at least 2 hours. 
  3. Spoon over the made custard  
  4. Top with the left whipped cream and sprinkles  
  5. Serve immediately or store in the fridge overnight  

 

