Steak and Ale Pie
4.00
()
Slow-braised beef shin in dark ale, topped with suet pastry and served with buttery mash, greens, and a rich brown sauce. Ravneet doesn't mess around when it comes to comfort food.
Ingredients
Ale Pie:
Suet pastry:
Mash:
Homemade brown sauce:
Extra side:
Method
Steak & Ale Filling
- Toss the beef in the flour and season well.
- Heat a little oil in a heavy-based pan and brown the beef in batches. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan, add the onion and garlic. Cook gently until softened.
- Add the bay leaf and fresh thyme.
- Return the beef to the pan. Pour in the ale and beef stock. Finally add one tbsp of redcurrant jelly.
- Bring to a simmer until it thickens, cover, and cook gently on a low heat for 2–2½ hours until the beef is tender and the sauce is rich.
- Cool completely before assembling the pie.
Suet Pastry
- Mix the flour, suet, and salt in a bowl.
- Gradually add the water to form a soft dough. Handle as little as possible.
- Wrap in clingfilm and chill for one hour in the fridge.
Assembling the Pie
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
- Spoon the cooled beef mixture into a small oval pie dish. Nestle the marrow bone upright in the centre.
- Roll out the suet pastry to about 1cm thick. Drape it over the pie, pressing around the bone and edges to seal.
- Brush the pastry with a little water or egg wash if you like a gloss.
- Bake for 25- 30 minutes until golden and bubbling.
Mash
- Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender.
- Drain and mash thoroughly, then beat in the butter and cream.
- Season to taste.
Homemade Brown Sauce
- Heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and cook until soft.
- Stir in the sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mustard powder, and tamarind.
- Simmer gently for 10–15 minutes until thickened.
- Blend smooth. Season with salt.
Extra side
- Wash and trim any tough stems.
- Cut the summer greens into strips.
- Boil the greens in some salted water just until they’re tender but still keep their colour for about 2-3 min.
- Straight after, place them in some ice water to stop cooking.
- Drain and toss them in olive oil.
