Steak and Ale Pie

Slow-braised beef shin in dark ale, topped with suet pastry and served with buttery mash, greens, and a rich brown sauce. Ravneet doesn't mess around when it comes to comfort food.

Ingredients

  • Ale Pie:

  • Suet pastry:

  • Mash:

  • Homemade brown sauce:

  • Extra side:

Method

Steak & Ale Filling

  1. Toss the beef in the flour and season well.
  2. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based pan and brown the beef in batches. Remove and set aside.
  3. In the same pan, add the onion and garlic. Cook gently until softened.
  4. Add the bay leaf and fresh thyme. 
  5. Return the beef to the pan. Pour in the ale and beef stock. Finally add one tbsp of redcurrant jelly.
  6. Bring to a simmer until it thickens, cover, and cook gently on a low heat for 2–2½ hours until the beef is tender and the sauce is rich.
  7. Cool completely before assembling the pie.

Suet Pastry

  1. Mix the flour, suet, and salt in a bowl.
  2. Gradually add the water to form a soft dough. Handle as little as possible.
  3. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for one hour in the fridge. 
     

Assembling the Pie

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
  2. Spoon the cooled beef mixture into a small oval pie dish. Nestle the marrow bone upright in the centre.
  3. Roll out the suet pastry to about 1cm thick. Drape it over the pie, pressing around the bone and edges to seal.
  4. Brush the pastry with a little water or egg wash if you like a gloss.
  5. Bake for 25- 30 minutes until golden and bubbling.
     

Mash

  1. Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender.
  2. Drain and mash thoroughly, then beat in the butter and cream.
  3. Season to taste.
     

Homemade Brown Sauce

  1. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and cook until soft.
  2. Stir in the sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mustard powder, and tamarind.
  3. Simmer gently for 10–15 minutes until thickened.
  4. Blend smooth. Season with salt.


Extra side

  1. Wash and trim any tough stems.
  2. Cut the summer greens into strips. 
  3. Boil the greens in some salted water just until they’re tender but still keep their colour for about 2-3 min.
  4. Straight after, place them in some ice water to stop cooking.
  5. Drain and toss them in olive oil. 

 

