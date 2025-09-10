Food Network

Tottenham Cake

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the cake:

  • For the topping:

  • Creme Anglaise to serve:

Method

Preheat & Prepare: 

  1. Heat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C conventional). Line a 20cm x 30cm cake tin with baking parchment. 

Make the Sponge: 

  1. Beat the butter in a large bowl using an electric mixer, add the salt and vanilla bean then the sugar and beat for 5-8 minutes until pale and fluffy. Scrape down the sides as needed. 
  2.  Mix in the eggs, one at a time, adding a tablespoon of the flour with each addition to stop the mixture from curdling. Make sure that each egg is thoroughly incorporated before adding more. 
  3. Gently mix in the remaining  flour and baking powder until fully incorporated. 

Bake & Cool:  

  1. Pour the batter into the lined tin and bake for around 30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. 
  2. Leave the cake in the tin until fully cool, then transfer to a tray or wire rack. 

Assemble: 

  1. Spread the jam evenly over the top of the cooled cake. 
  2. Mix the icing sugar and water until smooth, add the pink colouring gel and mix until fully incorporated.  
  3. Pour over the jam, letting it sit on top without disturbing it. Use an offset spatula to gently coax it over the jam right to the edges if needed. 
  4. Scatter over the coconut and leave to set for 30 minutes. 
  5. Cut into squares to serve. 

Make Creme Anglaise: 

  1. Heat milk, cream, vanilla, salt & half the sugar until steaming.  
  2. Whisk the egg yolks with the remaining sugar.  
  3. Slowly whisk the warm milk into the yolks, then return to the pan. 
  4. Stir with a spatula until it coats the back of a spoon. 

Serve & Enjoy: 

  1. Best served with warm custard or on its own. 

 

 

