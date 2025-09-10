Tottenham Cake
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the cake:
For the topping:
Creme Anglaise to serve:
Method
Preheat & Prepare:
- Heat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C conventional). Line a 20cm x 30cm cake tin with baking parchment.
Make the Sponge:
- Beat the butter in a large bowl using an electric mixer, add the salt and vanilla bean then the sugar and beat for 5-8 minutes until pale and fluffy. Scrape down the sides as needed.
- Mix in the eggs, one at a time, adding a tablespoon of the flour with each addition to stop the mixture from curdling. Make sure that each egg is thoroughly incorporated before adding more.
- Gently mix in the remaining flour and baking powder until fully incorporated.
Bake & Cool:
- Pour the batter into the lined tin and bake for around 30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- Leave the cake in the tin until fully cool, then transfer to a tray or wire rack.
Assemble:
- Spread the jam evenly over the top of the cooled cake.
- Mix the icing sugar and water until smooth, add the pink colouring gel and mix until fully incorporated.
- Pour over the jam, letting it sit on top without disturbing it. Use an offset spatula to gently coax it over the jam right to the edges if needed.
- Scatter over the coconut and leave to set for 30 minutes.
- Cut into squares to serve.
Make Creme Anglaise:
- Heat milk, cream, vanilla, salt & half the sugar until steaming.
- Whisk the egg yolks with the remaining sugar.
- Slowly whisk the warm milk into the yolks, then return to the pan.
- Stir with a spatula until it coats the back of a spoon.
Serve & Enjoy:
- Best served with warm custard or on its own.
