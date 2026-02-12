From Jasmine to Sticky and Beyond: Thai Rice Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai rice recipe, we've got a great selection of rice dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Rice Recipes
There are so many great Thai rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!
Khao Tom (Thai Pork Porridge)
This traditional Thai pork porridge is the ultimate comfort food - mouthwatering minced pork, fragrant, tender rice, savoury broth, and aromatic herbs that bring morning calm to every spoonful.Discover Now
Classic Thai Rice Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Behold the glory of the grain with these sensational Thai rice ideas! Start the day with a Thai breakfast soup, or khao tom, a traditional and comforting Thai rice soup with pork. A classic Thai fried rice with prawns is always a winner, and if you fancy sweet and sour, a fiery Thai red curry with chicken and pineapple is a classic icon. Thai rice dishes don’t come much tastier than a shortcut Massaman curry with scented jasmine rice, while a deep-fried whole fish with three-flavoured sauce is a dinner party delight. And don’t forget dessert - mango sticky rice is a creamy favourite that’s impossible to resist. Fluffy, sticky, or spicy, our Thai rice recipes make every meal rice to the occasion!