From Jasmine to Sticky and Beyond: Thai Rice Recipes

20 recipes
Featured Thai Rice Recipes

There are so many great Thai rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

Khao Tom (Thai Pork Porridge)

This traditional Thai pork porridge is the ultimate comfort food - mouthwatering minced pork, fragrant, tender rice, savoury broth, and aromatic herbs that bring morning calm to every spoonful.

Classic Thai Rice Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Behold the glory of the grain with these sensational Thai rice ideas! Start the day with a Thai breakfast soup, or khao tom, a traditional and comforting Thai rice soup with pork. A classic Thai fried rice with prawns is always a winner, and if you fancy sweet and sour, a fiery Thai red curry with chicken and pineapple is a classic icon. Thai rice dishes don’t come much tastier than a shortcut Massaman curry with scented jasmine rice, while a deep-fried whole fish with three-flavoured sauce is a dinner party delight. And don’t forget dessert - mango sticky rice is a creamy favourite that’s impossible to resist. Fluffy, sticky, or spicy, our Thai rice recipes make every meal rice to the occasion!

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

Thai Roast Chicken (Nong Gai Op)

Spicy Thai Red Curry Chicken Casserole

Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato

Air Fryer Fried Rice with Sesame-Sriracha Sauce

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Khao Tom (Thai Pork Porridge)

Mieng tuna

Spicy Mushroom Salad

Deep-fried Whole Fish with 3-Flavoured Sauce

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Pork and Ginger Stir-fry

Thai Fried Rice with Prawns

Thai Breakfast Soup

Thai Red Curry Paste

Thai Red Curry with Chicken and Pineapple

Thai Chicken Laab Salad

Mango and Sticky Rice

Quick Thai Chicken Curry Using Roast Chicken

