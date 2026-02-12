Behold the glory of the grain with these sensational Thai rice ideas! Start the day with a Thai breakfast soup, or khao tom, a traditional and comforting Thai rice soup with pork. A classic Thai fried rice with prawns is always a winner, and if you fancy sweet and sour, a fiery Thai red curry with chicken and pineapple is a classic icon. Thai rice dishes don’t come much tastier than a shortcut Massaman curry with scented jasmine rice, while a deep-fried whole fish with three-flavoured sauce is a dinner party delight. And don’t forget dessert - mango sticky rice is a creamy favourite that’s impossible to resist. Fluffy, sticky, or spicy, our Thai rice recipes make every meal rice to the occasion!

