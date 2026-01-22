Chef Grudge Match
Episodes
Friendly Fire
S01, E01
Joe Sasto calls out his friend Richie Farina, and Damaris Phillips battles business partner Coby Ming to settle a dispute over a fried chicken recipe.
Crosstown Double Cross
S01, E02
Gabe Bertaccini settles a 15-year grudge against Tyler Romine, and rival caterers Taylor Frankel and Maria Busato go head-to-head.
Tame The Troublemaker
S01, E03
Mika Leon squares off against Brad Delgado, accusing him of stealing her recipes. Tommy Jobst and Chris Lombardi have an epic burger showdown.
So Sous Me
S01, E04
Brian Goodman is laying claim to Jonathan Sawyer's James Beard Award, and De'Unaka Haley is battling to earn Niema DiGrazia's trust.