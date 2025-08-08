Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out
Episodes
Carry-On Sabotage
S01, E04
The chefs have 30 minutes to make in-flight dinners using plastic utensils. Their only heat sources are coffee pots and two shared convection ovens.
Freezer Burned
S01, E07
The chefs must create a hearty French entrée and side with frozen ingredients and shared access to only one oven, stovetop and fryer.
Gas Station Romance
S01, E09
Brian Malarkey asks the chefs to make fancy romantic dinners in 30 minutes with only shop ingredients and no ovens, fryers or stoves.