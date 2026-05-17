James Martin's Spanish Adventure
Episodes
San Sebastian
S01, E01
James' adventure starts in San Sebastian, a city boasting 16 Michelin stars. After sampling its culinary delights, he cooks Basque stew and pintxos.
La Rioja
S01, E02
James visits Spain's wine region, La Rioja, and a mile long cellar. He eats tapas, enjoys a community garden, and cooks quail, tapas, and leeks.
Bilbao
S01, E03
In Bilbao James visits a huge indoor food market. He takes a funicular to a steak restaurant, sees a winery on a seabed, and cooks Basque cheesecake.
Asturias
S01, E04
In Asturias James meets a family who live off grid. He samples fabada stew, visits a restaurant famous for its sardines, and makes pancetta and clams.