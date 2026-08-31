Jamie: Fast And Simple
Next Up
Tuesday 9pm
Episodes
Episode 1
S01, E01
Jamie cooks up a Korean-inspired Gochujang chicken traybake, shares eight ways to use salmon fillets and tops it all off with a banoffee fro-yo tart.
Tuesday 6am
Episode 2
S01, E02
Jamie cooks a trusty midweek traybake of roast veg and Camembert fondue. Plus, he serves up a surprising, delicious dish of mango chutney fish bites.
Episode 3
S01, E03
Jamie Oliver strips back cooking to its essentials and shares his innovative ways to speed up time in the kitchen, with delicious results.
Episode 4
S01, E04
Jamie Oliver strips back cooking to its essentials and shares his innovative ways to speed up time in the kitchen, with delicious results.