Restaurant Impossible: Last Call
Episodes
Chinatown Legacy
S01, E01
Two sisters who left successful careers must win back customers to their parents' Hakka restaurant in Toronto before their 40-year legacy disappears.
Taste Of Peru
S01, E02
A father clings to old-country recipes and control in his Peruvian bistro. As he tries to change, his sons must have the confidence to take the reins.
Raising The Bar
S01, E03
A devoted father sinks his savings into the bar that shaped his life, but as his loyal customers die off, he must learn to let go of the past.
Family Heat
S01, E04
A Mexican restaurant suffocates under debt and a matriarch clinging to outworn ideas while her chef son is trying to save his mother's life's work.