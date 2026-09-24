In Secrets of the Caribbean Kitchen, award-winning chef and food writer Keshia Sakarah opens the doors to her intimate Caribbean supper club kitchen, taking us on a vibrant journey into the heart of Caribbean cooking. Through dishes such as delicious Saltfish Fritters, a rich coconut milk Corn Soup, and an irresistible traditional Spiced Bun, Keshia shares the secret recipes that have been lovingly passed from one generation to the next.

From serving an aromatic Curry Duck at her supper club to sharing her favourite recipes and kitchen secrets, this rising star of Caribbean cuisine draws on her encyclopaedic knowledge and culinary expertise to show us why Caribbean food continues to inspire Britain’s restaurants and home kitchens alike, revealing the flavours and stories that make Caribbean cooking so extraordinary.