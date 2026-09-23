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Ingredients
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Keshia Sakarah's Corn Soup

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This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 6 people.

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Ingredients

Method

  1. Put the split peas, pumpkin, green seasoning, scotch bonnet, spring onion and salt into a large, deep saucepan and pour over 1.5 litres of the water.  
  2. Bring to the boil, then simmer and cook for 40–50 minutes, or until the split peas are soft and break easily if pressed between your finger and thumb.
  3. Once the split peas are cooked, add in the remaining water,  and coconut milk. Remove from the heat, then blend with a hand-held blender until smooth.
  4. Return to the heat and bring the soup up to the boil, then add the carrots, green bananas, potato and corn. 
  5. Reduce to a simmer and cook for a further 10–15 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked through.
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