Keshia Sakarah's Corn Soup
4.00
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Ingredients
Method
- Put the split peas, pumpkin, green seasoning, scotch bonnet, spring onion and salt into a large, deep saucepan and pour over 1.5 litres of the water.
- Bring to the boil, then simmer and cook for 40–50 minutes, or until the split peas are soft and break easily if pressed between your finger and thumb.
- Once the split peas are cooked, add in the remaining water, and coconut milk. Remove from the heat, then blend with a hand-held blender until smooth.
- Return to the heat and bring the soup up to the boil, then add the carrots, green bananas, potato and corn.
- Reduce to a simmer and cook for a further 10–15 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked through.
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