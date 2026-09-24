Keshia Sakarah's Fritters
4.00
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Ingredients
Method
- Put the saltfish into a saucepan, cover with cold water and place the pan over a medium heat.
- Boil for 15–20 minutes, slightly covering the pan with a lid to allow the steam to escape. Pour off the hot water and rinse in cold water. Once cooled, flake the fish, then set aside.
- Next, combine the flour and baking powder in a bowl and mix well, then whisk in the egg and water to create a smooth batter. Fold in the prepared saltfish, garlic, sweet pepper, scotch bonnet, chadon beni or coriander, parsley, thyme and onions.
- Pour the oil into a deep saucepan and heat to 180°C (350°F). Alternatively, you can test the oil by dropping in a piece of batter. If it sizzles straight away and turns gold brown, the oil is ready.
- Carefully drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the oil, being careful not to crowd the pan. Deep-fry for 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon.
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