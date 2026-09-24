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Overview
Ingredients
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Keshia Sakarah's Fritters

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Crisp on the outside, soft in the middle and served with a tangy dipping sauce, Keshia's saltfish fritters are one of those party dishes that will be cleared in a second.

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Ingredients

Method

  1. Put the saltfish into a saucepan, cover with cold water and place the pan over a medium heat. 
  2. Boil for 15–20 minutes, slightly covering the pan with a lid to allow the steam to escape. Pour off the hot water and rinse in cold water. Once cooled, flake the fish, then set aside.
  3. Next, combine the flour and baking powder in a bowl and mix well, then whisk in the egg and water to create a smooth batter. Fold in the prepared saltfish, garlic, sweet pepper, scotch bonnet, chadon beni or coriander, parsley, thyme and onions. 
  4. Pour the oil into a deep saucepan and heat to 180°C (350°F). Alternatively, you can test the oil by dropping in a piece of batter. If it sizzles straight away and turns gold brown, the oil is ready.
  5. Carefully drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the oil, being careful not to crowd the pan. Deep-fry for 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon. 
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