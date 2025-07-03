Food Network

The Very Best Beetroot Salad Recipes

22 recipes
Featured Beetroot Salad Recipes

There are so many great beetroot salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Roasted Beet Salad

Parmigiano Reggiano, Beetroot and Pine Nut Salad

Beetroots with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Mint

Tenderstem, Beetroot and Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing

Tom Whips Up A Healthy Juniper Venison With Kale & Beetroot Salad | Tom Kerridge's American Feast

Tom is in Colorado to find out why its residents are some of the fittest in America. Whilst there, he makes a delicious and healthy juniper venison with kale & beetroot salad.

beef and beet salad

10-Minute Beef-and-Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing

For an enviable lunch, try this succulent beef and beetroot on a bed of creamy coleslaw and spinach- just don't forget the toasted bread toppings!

Brilliant Beetroot Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for a simple beetroot salad recipe or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a beetroot salad recipe packed with vibrant colours and earthy-sweet flavours, you’re in the right place. A beets salad with walnut and goat’s cheese is a classic, and nothing says Scandinavian scrumminess better than beetroot gravadlax with crisp breads and pickled cucumber or a traditional mix of apple and beetroot. A salad with beetroot and a zingy orange vinaigrette is a sweet and savoury stunner, and if you want to turn up the heat, try a 10-minute beef and beetroot salad with a fiery horseradish dressing. Indulge the Italian way with a Parmigiano Reggiano, beetroot and pine nut salad, and beetroots with balsamic vinaigrette and mint is a dish that dazzles. Our beetroot salad recipes can’t be beet!

Beautiful Beetroot Salad

Beetroot Gravadlax with Crisp Breads and Pickled Cucumber

Beetroot and chicory salad with garlic and herb vinaigrette

Beetroot salad with walnut and goat cheese

Beetroot salad with watercress drizzle

Beetroot salad with goat cheese

Roasted beetroot salad with rocket and pistachios

Beetroot and Goat Cheese Terrine

Slow-Roasted Beetroots with Blue Cheese, Watercress and Toasted Walnuts

Parmigiano Reggiano, Beetroot and Pine Nut Salad

Beetroot with orange vinaigrette

Sweet beetroot dressed slaw

Mandarin beetroot salad

Siba's Beetroot and Feta Cheese Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

Beetroot and Goat's Cheese Rocket Salad

Beetroots with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Mint

Tenderstem, Beetroot and Toasted Seed Salad with Lemon Dressing

apple beetroot salad

Apple and Beetroot Salad

beef and beet salad

10-Minute Beef-and-Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing

Seared salmon with beet risotto, sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms and a beet and carrot micro-green salad with carrot sauce

Roasted beet salad with cocoa vinaigrette

