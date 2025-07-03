The Very Best Beetroot Salad Recipes
Brighten your plate with vibrant beetroot salads, showcasing fresh flavours, striking colours, and delicious combinations perfect for any occasion.
Featured Beetroot Salad Recipes
There are so many great beetroot salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Whips Up A Healthy Juniper Venison With Kale & Beetroot Salad | Tom Kerridge's American Feast
Tom is in Colorado to find out why its residents are some of the fittest in America. Whilst there, he makes a delicious and healthy juniper venison with kale & beetroot salad.
10-Minute Beef-and-Beetroot Salad with Horseradish Dressing
For an enviable lunch, try this succulent beef and beetroot on a bed of creamy coleslaw and spinach- just don't forget the toasted bread toppings!Discover Now
Brilliant Beetroot Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for a simple beetroot salad recipe or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a beetroot salad recipe packed with vibrant colours and earthy-sweet flavours, you’re in the right place. A beets salad with walnut and goat’s cheese is a classic, and nothing says Scandinavian scrumminess better than beetroot gravadlax with crisp breads and pickled cucumber or a traditional mix of apple and beetroot. A salad with beetroot and a zingy orange vinaigrette is a sweet and savoury stunner, and if you want to turn up the heat, try a 10-minute beef and beetroot salad with a fiery horseradish dressing. Indulge the Italian way with a Parmigiano Reggiano, beetroot and pine nut salad, and beetroots with balsamic vinaigrette and mint is a dish that dazzles. Our beetroot salad recipes can’t be beet!