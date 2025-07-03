For a beetroot salad recipe packed with vibrant colours and earthy-sweet flavours, you’re in the right place. A beets salad with walnut and goat’s cheese is a classic, and nothing says Scandinavian scrumminess better than beetroot gravadlax with crisp breads and pickled cucumber or a traditional mix of apple and beetroot. A salad with beetroot and a zingy orange vinaigrette is a sweet and savoury stunner, and if you want to turn up the heat, try a 10-minute beef and beetroot salad with a fiery horseradish dressing. Indulge the Italian way with a Parmigiano Reggiano, beetroot and pine nut salad, and beetroots with balsamic vinaigrette and mint is a dish that dazzles. Our beetroot salad recipes can’t be beet!

