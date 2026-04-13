Food Network

The G.O.A.T? Goat's Cheese Recipes with Serious Style

32 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Goat's Cheese Recipes

There are so many great goat's cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Beetroot salad with goat cheese

Grilled vegetable, herb and goat cheese sandwiches

Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Cajun salmon sandwich with goat cheese and lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta

A fallback image for Food Network UK

"Mind-blowingly Good" Warm Goats Cheese Tart With Figs Recipe | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking

Michel Roux visits a French farm that produces exceptional goats cheese. Inspired by his visit, he makes warm goats cheese tart with figs.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Roasted pepper and goat cheese bruschetta is a Mediterranean-style bite of pure decadence - smoky-sweet peppers, creamy tangy cheese, and golden toast in one irresistible mouthful.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Gorgeous Goat’s Cheese Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple goat’s cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
We’re not ‘kid’ding when we say these deliciously creamy dishes with goat cheese are amazing! Searching for scrummy salads? How about beetroot salad with goat cheese, a tangy goat cheese and dill potato salad, or a spinach salad with goat cheese and walnuts? We’ve got more seriously exciting recipes using goat cheese, including a Cajun salmon sandwich with goat cheese and lemon mayo on ciabatta, slow-cooked scrambled eggs with goat cheese, and butternut squash coleslaw with honey goat cheese dressing. If you’re looking for a mouthwatering main that’s guaranteed to impress, try spice-rubbed grilled duck breast with grilled peach and goat cheese salad. Our goat’s cheese recipes are goat-ally irresistible!

All Recipes

All
Lunch
goat cheese
salad

Kale and Farro Salad with Aged Goat Cheese

Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Beetroot salad with walnut and goat cheese

Beetroot salad with goat cheese

Spice Rubbed Grilled Duck Breast with Grilled Peach and Goat Cheese Salad

Fresh Tomato and Goat Cheese Strata with Herb Oil

Laurel Chenel goat cheese mac n' cheese

Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

Wild rice and goat cheese dressing

Beetroot and Goat Cheese Terrine

Goat Cheese Truffles

Onion and goat cheese tartlets

Salad with warm goat cheese

Butternut squash coleslaw with honey goat cheese dressing

Tangy goat cheese and dill potato salad

Black pepper crusted filet mignon with goat cheese and roasted red pepper-ancho salsa

Grilled vegetable, herb and goat cheese sandwiches

Balsamic grilled chicken finger sandwiches with sundried tomatoes and herbed goat cheese spread

Black Pepper Crusted Filet Mignon with Goat Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper-Ancho Salsa

Slow-cooked scrambled eggs with goat cheese

Herbed goat cheese sandwiches

Grilled Brie and Goat Cheese with Bacon and Green Tomato

Cajun salmon sandwich with goat cheese and lemon mayonnaise on ciabatta

Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

A fallback image for Food Network UK