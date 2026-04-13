The G.O.A.T? Goat's Cheese Recipes with Serious Style
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If you're looking for a classic goats cheese recipe, we've got a great selection of dishes with goats cheese to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Goat's Cheese Recipes
There are so many great goat's cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
"Mind-blowingly Good" Warm Goats Cheese Tart With Figs Recipe | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking
Michel Roux visits a French farm that produces exceptional goats cheese. Inspired by his visit, he makes warm goats cheese tart with figs.
Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Roasted pepper and goat cheese bruschetta is a Mediterranean-style bite of pure decadence - smoky-sweet peppers, creamy tangy cheese, and golden toast in one irresistible mouthful.Discover Now
Gorgeous Goat’s Cheese Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple goat’s cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
We’re not ‘kid’ding when we say these deliciously creamy dishes with goat cheese are amazing! Searching for scrummy salads? How about beetroot salad with goat cheese, a tangy goat cheese and dill potato salad, or a spinach salad with goat cheese and walnuts? We’ve got more seriously exciting recipes using goat cheese, including a Cajun salmon sandwich with goat cheese and lemon mayo on ciabatta, slow-cooked scrambled eggs with goat cheese, and butternut squash coleslaw with honey goat cheese dressing. If you’re looking for a mouthwatering main that’s guaranteed to impress, try spice-rubbed grilled duck breast with grilled peach and goat cheese salad. Our goat’s cheese recipes are goat-ally irresistible!