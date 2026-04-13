We’re not ‘kid’ding when we say these deliciously creamy dishes with goat cheese are amazing! Searching for scrummy salads? How about beetroot salad with goat cheese, a tangy goat cheese and dill potato salad, or a spinach salad with goat cheese and walnuts? We’ve got more seriously exciting recipes using goat cheese, including a Cajun salmon sandwich with goat cheese and lemon mayo on ciabatta, slow-cooked scrambled eggs with goat cheese, and butternut squash coleslaw with honey goat cheese dressing. If you’re looking for a mouthwatering main that’s guaranteed to impress, try spice-rubbed grilled duck breast with grilled peach and goat cheese salad. Our goat’s cheese recipes are goat-ally irresistible!

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