This baarilliant collection of Greek lamb ideas is home-cooking heaven! A slow-roasted lamb shoulder with feta salsa sings of the Santorini sunshine, and for the ultimate family dinner, a pastitsio is the Greek version of lasagne with pasta, a rich meat sauce and thick velvety bechamel, cooked to bubbling perfection! No list of Greek lamb dishes is complete without lamb kebabs with a tzatziki sauce, grilled lamb chops with rosemary salt and tapenade aioli, or lamb cutlets with chilli and black olives. For a Mediterranean medley of munchies, try organic mini minty lamb koftas, or mini lamb burgers with a lemon yoghurt sauce. Our unique Greek lamb recipes are a smorgasbord of scrumminess!

