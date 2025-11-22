Slow-Cooked Stories: Greek Lamb Recipes
26 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Greek lamb recipe, we've got a great selection of lamb dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Greek Lamb Recipes
There are so many great Greek Lamb recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
"This is OFF THE HOOK!" Guy Makes Succulent Herby Lamb Chops With Octopus Salad | Guy's Big Bite
Guy Fieri is making delicious lamb chops with a tamarind topping before taking a big bite of a juicy grilled octopus salad.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli
A feast for the senses, this grilled lamb chops recipe is the definition of dinner perfection with a mouthwatering Mediterranean twist.Discover Now
Iconic Greek Lamb Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Greek lamb recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This baarilliant collection of Greek lamb ideas is home-cooking heaven! A slow-roasted lamb shoulder with feta salsa sings of the Santorini sunshine, and for the ultimate family dinner, a pastitsio is the Greek version of lasagne with pasta, a rich meat sauce and thick velvety bechamel, cooked to bubbling perfection! No list of Greek lamb dishes is complete without lamb kebabs with a tzatziki sauce, grilled lamb chops with rosemary salt and tapenade aioli, or lamb cutlets with chilli and black olives. For a Mediterranean medley of munchies, try organic mini minty lamb koftas, or mini lamb burgers with a lemon yoghurt sauce. Our unique Greek lamb recipes are a smorgasbord of scrumminess!