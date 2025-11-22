Food Network

Slow-Cooked Stories: Greek Lamb Recipes

26 recipes
Featured Greek Lamb Recipes

There are so many great Greek Lamb recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Lamb Koftes with Tenderstem and Yoghurt Dip

slow roasted lamb shoulder

Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Feta Salsa

Grilled Lamb Steaks with a Pomegranate Molasses Glaze

Lamb Kebabs

"This is OFF THE HOOK!" Guy Makes Succulent Herby Lamb Chops With Octopus Salad | Guy's Big Bite

Guy Fieri is making delicious lamb chops with a tamarind topping before taking a big bite of a juicy grilled octopus salad.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli

A feast for the senses, this grilled lamb chops recipe is the definition of dinner perfection with a mouthwatering Mediterranean twist.

Iconic Greek Lamb Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek lamb recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This baarilliant collection of Greek lamb ideas is home-cooking heaven! A slow-roasted lamb shoulder with feta salsa sings of the Santorini sunshine, and for the ultimate family dinner, a pastitsio is the Greek version of lasagne with pasta, a rich meat sauce and thick velvety bechamel, cooked to bubbling perfection! No list of Greek lamb dishes is complete without lamb kebabs with a tzatziki sauce, grilled lamb chops with rosemary salt and tapenade aioli, or lamb cutlets with chilli and black olives. For a Mediterranean medley of munchies, try organic mini minty lamb koftas, or mini lamb burgers with a lemon yoghurt sauce. Our unique Greek lamb recipes are a smorgasbord of scrumminess!

Lamb Koftas

Organic Mini Minty Lamb Koftas

Grilled Lamb Steaks with a Pomegranate Molasses Glaze

Minted lamb burgers

opa burger

Opa! burgers - (winning alternative burger)

Roasted leg of lamb with mint and cucumber yoghurt

mint lamb

Minted Lamb

roasted leg of lamb

Roasted Leg of Lamb

Herb-Crusted Lamb

slow roasted lamb shoulder

Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Feta Salsa

Lamb, olive and caramelised onion tagine

Pastitsio

Lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce

Lamb Cutlets/Rib Chops with Chilli and Black Olives

Honey-balsamic lamb chops

Kofta kebabs with tzatziki

grilled lamb chops

Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli

Mini Lamb Burgers on Brioche with Lemon Yoghurt Sauce

Spiced, Slow-Cooked Shoulder of Lamb

Easy Greek Lamb

Mediterranean Lamb

Lamb Koftes with Tenderstem and Yoghurt Dip

Lamb Kebabs

Greek Taco

