Greek Vegetarian Recipes Inspired by Mediterranean Cuisine
If you're looking for a classic Greek vegetarian recipe, we've got a great selection of vegetarian dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
Veg out the Mediterranean way with this collection of Greek vegetarian ideas!
Crunch into a classic grilled Greek panzanella salad packed with chickpeas, feta and kalamata olives for a light and breezy lunch, while if you’re seeking comfort food, try a light spicy courgette and tomato casserole, or an iconic veggie moussaka. It’s not a lazy Sunday brunch without Greek caponata on toasted sourdough, stuffed roasted aubergine rolls, or a courgette and olive flatbread, and for Greek vegetarian dishes with a twist, try an orzo salad with citrus vinaigrette, crustless spinach and feta pies, or a root vegetable and feta salad.
Our gorgeous Greek vegetarian recipes bring summer sunshine to your table!
Featured Greek Vegetarian Recipes
There are so many great Greek vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Valerie Bertinelli's Mediterranean Grilled Veggie Orzo Salad | Valerie's Home Cooking
Valerie gives pasta salad an extra-healthy upgrade with freshly grilled zucchini, bell pepper and eggplant!
Tyropitakia - Cheese Pies
Golden, flaky, and filled with creamy cheese, these tyropitakia cheese pies are the ultimate Greek party bites, perfect for sharing, snacking, and baking up a taste of sunshine.Discover Now