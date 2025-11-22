Greek Vegetarian Recipes

Veg out the Mediterranean way with this collection of Greek vegetarian ideas!

Crunch into a classic grilled Greek panzanella salad packed with chickpeas, feta and kalamata olives for a light and breezy lunch, while if you’re seeking comfort food, try a light spicy courgette and tomato casserole, or an iconic veggie moussaka. It’s not a lazy Sunday brunch without Greek caponata on toasted sourdough, stuffed roasted aubergine rolls, or a courgette and olive flatbread, and for Greek vegetarian dishes with a twist, try an orzo salad with citrus vinaigrette, crustless spinach and feta pies, or a root vegetable and feta salad.

Our gorgeous Greek vegetarian recipes bring summer sunshine to your table!