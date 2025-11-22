Food Network

Greek Vegetarian Recipes Inspired by Mediterranean Cuisine

37 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Greek Vegetarian Recipes

Veg out the Mediterranean way with this collection of Greek vegetarian ideas!

Crunch into a classic grilled Greek panzanella salad packed with chickpeas, feta and kalamata olives for a light and breezy lunch, while if you’re seeking comfort food, try a light spicy courgette and tomato casserole, or an iconic veggie moussaka. It’s not a lazy Sunday brunch without Greek caponata on toasted sourdough, stuffed roasted aubergine rolls, or a courgette and olive flatbread, and for Greek vegetarian dishes with a twist, try an orzo salad with citrus vinaigrette, crustless spinach and feta pies, or a root vegetable and feta salad.

Our gorgeous Greek vegetarian recipes bring summer sunshine to your table!

Featured Greek Vegetarian Recipes

There are so many great Greek vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Spinach and Feta Pie

Homemade Pitta Bread

Greek Caponata

Orzo Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

grilled halloumi

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Veggie Moussaka

Light Spicy Courgette and Tomato Casserole

Roasted Aubergine Spread

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Valerie Bertinelli's Mediterranean Grilled Veggie Orzo Salad | Valerie's Home Cooking

Valerie gives pasta salad an extra-healthy upgrade with freshly grilled zucchini, bell pepper and eggplant!

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Tyropitakia - Cheese Pies

Golden, flaky, and filled with creamy cheese, these tyropitakia cheese pies are the ultimate Greek party bites, perfect for sharing, snacking, and baking up a taste of sunshine.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Classic Greek Vegetarian Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek vegetarian recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a pantheon of great grub, check out our Greek vegetarian ideas! For a mezze of mouthwatering marvels, try stuffed courgette flowers, grilled artichokes with parsley and garlic, and marinated feta and olive skewers, and if you’ve got friends and family for brunch, a flaky pastry spinach and feta pie, or a roasted Mediterranean vegetable open tart go down a storm! It’s not a proper list of Greek vegetarian dishes without skordalia, a Greek potato and garlic dip, grilled halloumi cheese, or kalamata olive tapenade served with homemade pitta bread, and if you’re having a party, traditional cheese pies known as tyropitakia are crispy crunchy delicious! Our Greek vegetarian recipes are blooming brilliant!

All Recipes

All
Greek
Main Course
Starters
Side Dish
Vegetarian
vegetable
cheese

Roasted aubergine spread

Tapenade

Stuffed courgette flowers

Courgette and Olive flatbread

Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Pie

Grilled Artichokes with Parsley and Garlic

Tomato stuffed peppers

Kalamata olive tapenade

Skewered Greek Salad

Root vegetable and feta salad

Citrus-spiced mixed olives

Orzo Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables

Wholemeal pasta with broccolini and feta

Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers

grilled halloumi

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Hummus

Greek hummus

tzatziki

Tzatziki

Roasted aubergine with garlic and herbs

Veggie Moussaka

Stuffed roasted aubergine rolls (Greece)

Light Spicy Courgette and Tomato Casserole

Crustless Spinach and Feta Pies

A fallback image for Food Network UK