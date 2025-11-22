Food Network

Light, Bright, and Bold: Healthy Greek Recipes

37 recipes
Greek Healthy Recipes

Ready to take your tastebuds on a healthy Hellenic holiday? These healthy Greek meal ideas are packed full of seriously scrummy summer sunshine!

Kick things off with a classic Greek salad bursting with crunchy veggies, olives and creamy crumbled feta, and for sensational sides, try Romaine hearts with a Greek dressing, a classic kalamata olive tapenade on homemade pitta bread, or couscous with quick preserved lemon. Swap stodgy for sassy with fresh grilled swordfish with lemon, mint and basil, and no list of healthy Greek dishes is complete without the iconic chicken and pork souvlaki, Greek-style stuffed peppers, or baked prawns with tomatoes and feta cheese.

Our healthy Greek recipes are the olive branch to better eating!

Featured Healthy Greek Recipes

There are so many great healthy Greek recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Grilled Swordfish with Lemon, Mint and Basil

Sundried Tomato Kebabs

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Grilled Greek Panzanella Salad

Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers

Greek Meatball Salad

Lamb Kebabs

Couscous-stuffed chicken breast with feta, sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives

Bursting with Mediterranean flavour, this couscous-stuffed chicken breast is a gourmet showstopper — loaded with feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and kalamata olives for an unforgettable feast.

Amazing Greek Healthy Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek healthy recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Get ready to feast smart and feel fabulous! These Greek healthy dishes bring vibrant ingredients and wholesome goodness straight from the Med to your kitchen. A Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken is an all-time classic, and talking of salads, how about a vine-ripened tomato stuffed with couscous, or a delicious Greek meatball salad. As iconic healthy Greek dishes go, lamb kebabs, or couscous-stuffed chicken breast with kalamata olives are as good as it gets. Looking to dive into a sea of flavour? Look no further than roasted prawns and orzo, or a griddled red snapper. Our healthy Greek recipes prove that nutritious and delicious are a perfect pair!

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Baked Prawns with Tomatoes and Feta

Griddled red snapper

Roasted prawns and orzo

Stuffed courgette flowers

Tomato stuffed peppers

Aubergine Beef Kefta

Kalamata olive tapenade

Skewered Greek Salad

Couscous with quick preserved lemon

Chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad

Greek salad

Wholemeal pasta with broccolini and feta

Grilled Swordfish with Lemon, Mint and Basil

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Hummus

Tzatziki

Couscous Salad with Tomatoes and Mint

Sundried Tomato Kebabs

Stuffed roasted aubergine rolls (Greece)

Minty Greek Salad

