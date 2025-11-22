Light, Bright, and Bold: Healthy Greek Recipes
If you're looking for a classic healthy Greek recipe, we've got a great selection of healthy dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
Greek Healthy Recipes
Ready to take your tastebuds on a healthy Hellenic holiday? These healthy Greek meal ideas are packed full of seriously scrummy summer sunshine!
Kick things off with a classic Greek salad bursting with crunchy veggies, olives and creamy crumbled feta, and for sensational sides, try Romaine hearts with a Greek dressing, a classic kalamata olive tapenade on homemade pitta bread, or couscous with quick preserved lemon. Swap stodgy for sassy with fresh grilled swordfish with lemon, mint and basil, and no list of healthy Greek dishes is complete without the iconic chicken and pork souvlaki, Greek-style stuffed peppers, or baked prawns with tomatoes and feta cheese.
Our healthy Greek recipes are the olive branch to better eating!
Featured Healthy Greek Recipes
There are so many great healthy Greek recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Valerie Bertinelli's Mediterranean Grilled Veggie Orzo Salad | Valerie's Home Cooking
Valerie gives pasta salad an extra-healthy upgrade with freshly grilled zucchini, bell pepper and eggplant!
Couscous-stuffed chicken breast with feta, sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives
Bursting with Mediterranean flavour, this couscous-stuffed chicken breast is a gourmet showstopper — loaded with feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and kalamata olives for an unforgettable feast.Discover Now