The Ultimate Feast: Indian Dinner Party Recipes to Impress
If you're looking for a classic Indian dinner party menu, we've got a great selection of dinner party ideas from India to ensure you dine in style.
Indian Dinner Party Recipes
If you want to curry favour with your friends and family, try these Indian dinner party ideas.
We’ve got classic crowd-pleasers such as a fabulous five-jewelled dal, a luxurious lamb rogan josh, or sensational salmon tikka, as well as exciting twists on tradition, including prawns in tomato and coconut milk and chicken marsala masala with peach-watermelon rind chutney. Indian dinner party dishes don’t come much tastier than a rich Rajasthani lamb curry, and we’ve also got delicious sides, such as a fragrant tomato and ginger chutney, and crispy crunchy pakoras. Room for dessert? Try the outstanding sticky saffron flavoured dumplings, a scrummy sweet treat.
Our Indian dinner party recipes are a symphony of subcontinent sensations!
Featured Indian Party Recipes
There are so many great Indian party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.
Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry
Known in India as murgh makhana, butter chicken gets its name from the delicious spiced tomato and butter (or ghee) sauce that coats the chicken.Discover Now