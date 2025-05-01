Food Network

The Ultimate Feast: Indian Dinner Party Recipes to Impress

Indian Dinner Party Recipes

If you want to curry favour with your friends and family, try these Indian dinner party ideas.

We’ve got classic crowd-pleasers such as a fabulous five-jewelled dal, a luxurious lamb rogan josh, or sensational salmon tikka, as well as exciting twists on tradition, including prawns in tomato and coconut milk and chicken marsala masala with peach-watermelon rind chutney. Indian dinner party dishes don’t come much tastier than a rich Rajasthani lamb curry, and we’ve also got delicious sides, such as a fragrant tomato and ginger chutney, and crispy crunchy pakoras. Room for dessert? Try the outstanding sticky saffron flavoured dumplings, a scrummy sweet treat.

Our Indian dinner party recipes are a symphony of subcontinent sensations!

Featured Indian Party Recipes

There are so many great Indian party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Goan Fish Curry

recipe for kadhi pakora

Kadhi Pakora

almost tandoori chicken

Almost Tandoori Chicken

Salmon with coconut sauce

Curry-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Pomegranate Raita

Tenderstem, Paneer and Carrot Sambhal with Poodla and Pink Lady Raita

Spicy sticky lamb chops

Prawns in Tomato and Coconut Milk

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Known in India as murgh makhana, butter chicken gets its name from the delicious spiced tomato and butter (or ghee) sauce that coats the chicken.

Delectable Indian Dinner Party Dishes

Whether you're looking for a simple Indian dinner party menu or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spice up your soirée with these Indian dinner party ideas! A red pepper soup with toasted cumin, or potato and paneer malai koftas, are scrummy starters, and for a showstopping superstar, how about Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry, spice-rubbed lamb chops with green beans, or marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice. Dive into an ocean of flavour with a Goan fish curry, mussels in a spicy tomato and tamarind sauce, or East meet West salmon with mango masala salsa. For Indian dinner party dishes with a twist, how about a cardamom chicken gullfrazie, or a tenderstem, paneer and carrot sambhal with poodle and pink lady raita. Our Indian dinner party recipes are a menu of mouthwatering marvels!

All Recipes

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Asma Khan's Mushroom Hakka Chow

Asma Khan's Hasher Mangsho Bhuna

Asma Khan's Zucchini Paratha

Asma Khan's Sirka Gosht

Asma Khan's Tamarind Prawns

Asma Khan's Hariyali Murgh

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Buttered Prawn Curry and Naan

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Curry

Goan Beef Curry with Vinegar: Beef Vindaloo

Five Jewelled Dal

Malai Koftas

Spiced Leg of Lamb

Jewelled Rice

Lamb in Pickling Spices

Chana Dhansak

Lamb and Potato Korma

Anjum Anand's Paneer and Pepper Karahi

Goan Fish Curry

Rib Eye Steak with Mango Pickle

Bitter Melon Stuffed with Spiced Tomatoes

Potato parathas

