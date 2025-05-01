Indian Dinner Party Recipes

If you want to curry favour with your friends and family, try these Indian dinner party ideas.

We’ve got classic crowd-pleasers such as a fabulous five-jewelled dal, a luxurious lamb rogan josh, or sensational salmon tikka, as well as exciting twists on tradition, including prawns in tomato and coconut milk and chicken marsala masala with peach-watermelon rind chutney. Indian dinner party dishes don’t come much tastier than a rich Rajasthani lamb curry, and we’ve also got delicious sides, such as a fragrant tomato and ginger chutney, and crispy crunchy pakoras. Room for dessert? Try the outstanding sticky saffron flavoured dumplings, a scrummy sweet treat.

Our Indian dinner party recipes are a symphony of subcontinent sensations!