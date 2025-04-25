Asma Khan's Mushroom Hakka Chow
Asma's Mushroom Hakka Chow serves four, and can be quickly rustled up on a busy week-day! With a sweet and salty seasoning, this is one meal the whole family can get on board with.
Ingredients
Special Equipment:
Method
- Cut the mushrooms into thick strips. Cut the carrot and pepper into strips about 5-8cm long and similar in thickness to the mushrooms.
- Cook the noodles accordingly to the packed instructions, then rinse in cold water, drain and set aside.
- Heat an empty wok until smoking hot.
- Add the oil and then immediately add the onions, red pepper and carrot strips, garlic, salt and pepper and stir-fry for a minute.
- Add the mushroom strips and cook for 2minutes or until the mushrooms look glossy.
- Add the drained noodles, soy sauce and sugar and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- Serve immediately, garnished with spring onions.
