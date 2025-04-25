Food Network

Asma Khan's Mushroom Hakka Chow

Asma's Mushroom Hakka Chow serves four, and can be quickly rustled up on a busy week-day! With a sweet and salty seasoning, this is one meal the whole family can get on board with.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Cut the mushrooms into thick strips. Cut the carrot and pepper into strips about 5-8cm long and similar in thickness to the mushrooms. 
  2. Cook the noodles accordingly to the packed instructions, then rinse in cold water, drain and set aside. 
  3. Heat an empty wok until smoking hot. 
  4. Add the oil and then immediately add the onions, red pepper and carrot strips, garlic, salt and pepper and stir-fry for a minute. 
  5. Add the mushroom strips and cook for 2minutes or until the mushrooms look glossy. 
  6. Add the drained noodles, soy sauce and sugar and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning. 
  7. Serve immediately, garnished with spring onions. 
