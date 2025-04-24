Asma Khan's Hasher Mangsho Bhuna
Asma's Hasher Mangsho Bhuna is a spicy duck curry that, post-marinade, is ready in 3 simple steps!
Ingredients
Method
- Put the duck in a bowl with the vinegar and salt and leave to marinate overnight. Bring the duck to room temperature before cooking.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan over a medium-high heat. Add the onions and stiry-fry for a couple of minutes. Add the water followed by the garlic, ginger, chilli powder, turmeric, coriander and cumin and stir until the raw smell of the garlic and ginger has gone.
- Remove the duck from its marinade, add to the pan and cook over a high heat until until the legs are browned. Add water to just cover the duck and bring to the boil, then lower the heat, cover the pan and simmer for 45 minutes - 1 hour until the duck is tender.
- Remove the lid and cook over a high heat to remove any excess liquid until the sauce reaches your preferred consistency.
