Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar
Also known as 'Friendship Bread', this is one of Asma's favourite things to share with friends and family. Serve it with Keema Mattar, a delicious dish of minced beef and peas.
Ingredients
For the Roti:
For the Keema Mattar:
Method
For the Roti:
- Mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Make a well in the centre and gradually add the water - you may not need to add it all - to make a soft but pliable dough. Cover and leave to rest for 2 hours.
- Divide the dough into 12 pieces and shape each piece into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each ball to a 10-cm circle. As you roll out the circles, cover them with a damp tea towel and keep them in a single layer (don't stack them).
- Once you have rolled our all 12 circles, brush the top of half of them with melted butter followed by a thin dusting of flour. Stick one of the unbuttered circles on top of a buttered circle. Sprinkle with flour and gently roll out the joined bread to make s 20-cm circle. Repeat until you have six double-decker rotis.
- Heat a tawa, griddle or frying pan over a medium-high heat. Cook one roti at a time, pressing down the edges with scrunched-up kitchen paper or a clean kitchen cloth until the bread puffs up. Turn and cook on the other side in the same way. The roti will start to separate. Take it off the tawa and pull the two sides apart.
- Wrap the hot rotis in a cloth to keep warm while you cook the remaining rotis.
For the Keema Mattar:
- Dry roast the cumin seeds in a heavy-based pan over a low heat, stirring until they turn a few shades darker. Tip them onto a plate and leave to cool. Grind to a powder, using a spice grinder or a pestle and mortar.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan over a medium-high heat. Add the cardamoms, cassia, dried chillies and bay leaves, immediately followed by the chopped onion. Stir the onion for a minute and then add the ginger and garlic pastes and stir for a further minute.
- Add the minced beef and break it up with the back of the spoon to ensure it does not cook in clumps. Add the ground cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander, chilli powder and salt and cook the mince, uncovered, until all the liquid from the meat has evaporated. Add the tomato puree and the hot water and bring the mixture to the boil, then lower the heat, cover the pan and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove the lid, add the frozen peas and cook until the mince looks quite dry. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt if required.
- Add the lemon juice and stir through; garnish with mint.
