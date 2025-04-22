Asma Khan's Hariyali Murgh
Hariyali means greenery in Hindi but it also has a more nuanced cultural meaning: it is often used as a term of blessing. Elders would touch the head of a child, saying 'Tere taqdeer mein hariyali bhar ke aaye, tum phoolon phalo'- may you thrive and flourish. It was a blessing of abundance. This was one of the first dishes Asma learned to cook when she came to England, as the butcher in Cambridge sold skinned chicken thighs. In India, chicken is rarely eaten with the skin on, as the masalas can penetrate the meat more easily without it. Serve this with Khaas Aloo and any type of bread.
Ingredients
For the Marinade:
Method
- To make the marinade, use a hand blender to blend the chopped herbs and chillies with the yoghurt.
- Put the chicken in a bowl, add the marinade to cover completely, then cover the bowl and leave in the fridge for at least 2 hours, preferably 6 hours, or overnight. Remove from the fridge at least 30 minutes before cooking.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4. Line a roasting tin with a large piece of foil. Season the marinated chicken with the salt and place in the lined roasting tin. Dot with the butter. Fold the foil over the chicken and bake for 11⁄2 hours.
- Open up the foil and cook for a further 15 minutes to reduce the liquid. Serve with slices of lime.
