Hariyali means greenery in Hindi but it also has a more nuanced cultural meaning: it is often used as a term of blessing. Elders would touch the head of a child, saying 'Tere taqdeer mein hariyali bhar ke aaye, tum phoolon phalo'- may you thrive and flourish. It was a blessing of abundance. This was one of the first dishes Asma learned to cook when she came to England, as the butcher in Cambridge sold skinned chicken thighs. In India, chicken is rarely eaten with the skin on, as the masalas can penetrate the meat more easily without it. Serve this with Khaas Aloo and any type of bread.