Not Your Side Kick: Mushroom Salad Recipes fit for a Main
If you're looking for a classic mushroom salad recipe, we've got a great selection of mushroom salad dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Mushroom Salad Recipes
If you’re ‘champignon’ at the bit for some great mushroom salad ideas, you’re in the right place!
Go big on brunch with a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms, or a mushroom and cheddar frittata with a rocket side salad, and if you’re looking for an Eastern feast, how about shiitake mushroom brown rice, or a quick ‘n’ easy 15-minute Asian rice salad with mushrooms, edamame beans, roast chicken and ginger. Want to perk up your packed lunches with mouthwatering mushroom salad dishes? Ditch the sad sandwiches and try a mushroom, barley and roasted asparagus salad or stuffed summer vegetables with tarragon, bulgur wheat and mushrooms.
Earthy, hearty and full of flavour, our mushroom salad recipes are the star of the show!
Featured Mushroom Salad Recipes
There are so many great mushroom salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make An Easy And Tasty Chargrilled Sourdough With Sautéed Mushrooms | Ainsley's Market Menu
Ainsley goes to Wollongong, New South Wales, to find some organic food. There, he teaches a simple recipe for chargrilled sourdough with sauteed mushroom and melted cheese.
Moreish Mushroom Salad Cups by Mary McCartney
Mary says, "Little gem salad leaves serve as cups to hold crisp cauliflower tabouli that's topped with tangy warm mushrooms and little sweet potato croutons. Each mouthful is bursting with texture and flavour."Discover Now