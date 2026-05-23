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Not Your Side Kick: Mushroom Salad Recipes fit for a Main

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Mushroom Salad Recipes

If you’re ‘champignon’ at the bit for some great mushroom salad ideas, you’re in the right place! 

Go big on brunch with a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms, or a mushroom and cheddar frittata with a rocket side salad, and if you’re looking for an Eastern feast, how about shiitake mushroom brown rice, or a quick ‘n’ easy 15-minute Asian rice salad with mushrooms, edamame beans, roast chicken and ginger. Want to perk up your packed lunches with mouthwatering mushroom salad dishes? Ditch the sad sandwiches and try a mushroom, barley and roasted asparagus salad or stuffed summer vegetables with tarragon, bulgur wheat and mushrooms. 

Earthy, hearty and full of flavour, our mushroom salad recipes are the star of the show!

Featured Mushroom Salad Recipes

There are so many great mushroom salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Quinoa With Shiitakes and Snow Peas

Warm Salad of Mushrooms, Lentils and Feta

Green beans with mushroom and shallots

mushroom barley and roasted asparagus salad

Mushroom Barley and Roasted Asparagus Salad

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How To Make An Easy And Tasty Chargrilled Sourdough With Sautéed Mushrooms | Ainsley's Market Menu

Ainsley goes to Wollongong, New South Wales, to find some organic food. There, he teaches a simple recipe for chargrilled sourdough with sauteed mushroom and melted cheese.

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Moreish Mushroom Salad Cups by Mary McCartney

Mary says, "Little gem salad leaves serve as cups to hold crisp cauliflower tabouli that's topped with tangy warm mushrooms and little sweet potato croutons. Each mouthful is bursting with texture and flavour."

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Mouthwatering Mushroom Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple mushroom salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These mushroom salad ideas turn the simple ‘shroom into a centrepiece superstar! From a warm salad of mushrooms, lentils and feta cheese, to a zingy spinach salad with warm bacon, button mushrooms and apple cider dressing, our mushroom salad dishes are bursting with flavour. South African celeb chef Siba’s braaied corn salad with mushrooms and a basil pesto dressing is scrumptious, and for a light lunch, a steak and porcini mushroom salad is perfect fare. Quinoa with shiitakes and snow peas is lunchbox luxury, and smothered mushrooms and kale is a spectacular side. So if you’re after easy, elegant, and endlessly adaptable, our mushroom salad recipes bring a host of fungi fabulousness!

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Mushroom and Pecorino Salad

Fresh Mushroom and Parsley Salad

Grilled mushroom salad subs

Steak and Porcini Mushroom Salad

Spicy Mushroom Salad

mushroom barley and roasted asparagus salad

Mushroom Barley and Roasted Asparagus Salad

Spinach Salad with Fried Egg, Bacon and Mushrooms

Moreish Mushroom Salad Cups by Mary McCartney

Warm Salad of Mushrooms, Lentils and Feta

Stuffed Summer Vegetables

Fennel, Mushroom and Red Onion Salad

Mushroom and Cheddar Fritatta with Rocket Side Salad

New York-Style Chopped Salad

Paula's Italian Pasta Salad

Spinach salad on garlic croutons

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon and Apple Cider Dressing

Warm shiitake coleslaw

Ginger and Coriander Corn Salad

Green beans with mushroom and shallots

Siba's Braaied Corn Salad with Basil Pesto Dressing

Smothered Mushrooms and Kale

Perfect Spinach Salad

Mung Bean Salad

Spinach Artichoke Pasta Salad

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