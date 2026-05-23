Mushroom Salad Recipes

If you’re ‘champignon’ at the bit for some great mushroom salad ideas, you’re in the right place!

Go big on brunch with a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms, or a mushroom and cheddar frittata with a rocket side salad, and if you’re looking for an Eastern feast, how about shiitake mushroom brown rice, or a quick ‘n’ easy 15-minute Asian rice salad with mushrooms, edamame beans, roast chicken and ginger. Want to perk up your packed lunches with mouthwatering mushroom salad dishes? Ditch the sad sandwiches and try a mushroom, barley and roasted asparagus salad or stuffed summer vegetables with tarragon, bulgur wheat and mushrooms.

Earthy, hearty and full of flavour, our mushroom salad recipes are the star of the show!