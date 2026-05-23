Red Wine Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic red wine recipe, we've got a great selection of red wine dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Red Wine Recipes
There are so many great red wine recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Using Fresh Italian Produce To Make Meatballs Cooked With Red Wine | Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy
After purchasing produce from the local butchers, Sophie Grigson uses fresh local ingredients for Orecchiette al Primitivo di Manduria, meatballs cooked with good-quality red wine.
Boneless Pork Chop with Red Wine Cranberry Glaze
A smorgasbord of savoury and sweet, this boneless pork chop recipe with red wine is the epitome of porcine perfection!Discover Now
Amazing Red Wine Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple red wine recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Raise a glass to these zinfan-delicious red wine ideas! From timeless classics like short rib bourguignon and Tom Kerridge’s coq au vin to red wine risotto with peas, these red wine dishes bring a touch of indulgence to home cooking. Take your grill game to the next-level with Shiraz-smoked baby back ribs, or flank steak with Merlot mushrooms and pearl onions over toasted polenta. For something lighter, try a shredded red leaf salad with a creamy red wine vinaigrette, and don’t forget a splash of red can transform stews, sauces and even weeknight pasta into something special. It also makes desserts decadently delicious, such as Michel Roux’s pears in red wine. Our red wine recipes are worth raising a glass to!