Raise a glass to these zinfan-delicious red wine ideas! From timeless classics like short rib bourguignon and Tom Kerridge’s coq au vin to red wine risotto with peas, these red wine dishes bring a touch of indulgence to home cooking. Take your grill game to the next-level with Shiraz-smoked baby back ribs, or flank steak with Merlot mushrooms and pearl onions over toasted polenta. For something lighter, try a shredded red leaf salad with a creamy red wine vinaigrette, and don’t forget a splash of red can transform stews, sauces and even weeknight pasta into something special. It also makes desserts decadently delicious, such as Michel Roux’s pears in red wine. Our red wine recipes are worth raising a glass to!

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