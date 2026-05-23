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Red Wine Recipes

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Featured Red Wine Recipes

There are so many great red wine recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Red Wine Risotto with Peas

Shell steaks with red wine butter

Coq au Vin

Short Rib Bourguignon

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Using Fresh Italian Produce To Make Meatballs Cooked With Red Wine | Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy

After purchasing produce from the local butchers, Sophie Grigson uses fresh local ingredients for Orecchiette al Primitivo di Manduria, meatballs cooked with good-quality red wine.

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Boneless Pork Chop with Red Wine Cranberry Glaze

A smorgasbord of savoury and sweet, this boneless pork chop recipe with red wine is the epitome of porcine perfection!

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Amazing Red Wine Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple red wine recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Raise a glass to these zinfan-delicious red wine ideas! From timeless classics like short rib bourguignon and Tom Kerridge’s coq au vin to red wine risotto with peas, these red wine dishes bring a touch of indulgence to home cooking. Take your grill game to the next-level with Shiraz-smoked baby back ribs, or flank steak with Merlot mushrooms and pearl onions over toasted polenta. For something lighter, try a shredded red leaf salad with a creamy red wine vinaigrette, and don’t forget a splash of red can transform stews, sauces and even weeknight pasta into something special. It also makes desserts decadently delicious, such as Michel Roux’s pears in red wine. Our red wine recipes are worth raising a glass to!

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Tom Kerridge's Coq Au Vin

Michel Roux's Pears In Red Wine

Boef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon with Purple Sprouting Broccoli

30-Minute Coq au Vin Using Rotisserie Chicken

Flank Steak with Merlot Mushrooms and Pearl Onions over Toasted Polenta

Coq au Vin

Chianti marinated beef stew

Classic chicken in red wine

Red wine braised buffalo pot roast served in potato bones

Red wine marinated flank steak filled with prosciutto, Fontina and basil with Cabernet-shallot reduction

Red wine pot roast with honey and thyme

Short Rib Bourguignon

Coq au Vin

Crispy salmon with mushroom orzo and red wine sauce

Beef Bourguignon

beef bourguignon

Beef 'The Bomb' Bourguignon

pork chop with cranberry glaze

Boneless Pork Chop with Red Wine Cranberry Glaze

Shell steaks with red wine butter

Shiraz Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Shredded Red Leaf Salad with Creamy Red Wine Vinaigrette

Red wine rice with grapes

Fresh strawberries with sweet sour cream and red wine sauce

Red wine and wild mushroom sauce

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