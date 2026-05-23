Turn up the heat (just a little) with these roasted red pepper ideas! A smoked gouda and roasted red pepper grilled cheese sandwich is comfort food heaven, while for sensational starters try a roasted red pepper soup with toasted cumin, or a creamy potato and roasted red pepper dip. And our roasted red pepper dishes don’t stop there. Want to wow your guests? How about a roasted beef fillet with roasted red pepper and black olive sauce, or Marcus Wareing's roasted red pepper, rocket, cashew and burrata flatbreads, and if you’re craving the crunch, don’t miss courgette fritters with a red pepper mayo. Sweet, smoky and bursting with colour, our roasted red pepper recipes bring sunshine to every plate.

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