Pepper Power: Roasted Red Pepper Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic roasted red pepper recipe, we've got a great selection of dishes with roasted red peppers to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Roasted Red Pepper Recipes
There are so many great roasted red peppers recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Cook Barbecued Chicken with Chargrilled Peppers | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking
Michel fires up the barbecue to make some barbecued chicken and chargrilled peppers, which were delivered directly to his door!
Marcus Wareing's Roasted Red Pepper, Rocket, Cashew and Burrata Flatbreads
Freshly baked, warm flatbread with a delicious medley of sweet, savoury, and salty toppings - this recipe from Marcus Wareing is one to save for a rainy day.Discover Now
Fabulous Roasted Red Pepper Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple roasted red pepper recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Turn up the heat (just a little) with these roasted red pepper ideas! A smoked gouda and roasted red pepper grilled cheese sandwich is comfort food heaven, while for sensational starters try a roasted red pepper soup with toasted cumin, or a creamy potato and roasted red pepper dip. And our roasted red pepper dishes don’t stop there. Want to wow your guests? How about a roasted beef fillet with roasted red pepper and black olive sauce, or Marcus Wareing's roasted red pepper, rocket, cashew and burrata flatbreads, and if you’re craving the crunch, don’t miss courgette fritters with a red pepper mayo. Sweet, smoky and bursting with colour, our roasted red pepper recipes bring sunshine to every plate.