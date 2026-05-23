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Pepper Power: Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

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Featured Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

There are so many great roasted red peppers recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Smoked Gouda and Roasted Red Pepper Grilled Cheese

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Red Pepper Soup with Toasted Cumin

Creamy Potato and Roasted Red Pepper Dip

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How To Cook Barbecued Chicken with Chargrilled Peppers | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking

Michel fires up the barbecue to make some barbecued chicken and chargrilled peppers, which were delivered directly to his door!

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Marcus Wareing's Roasted Red Pepper, Rocket, Cashew and Burrata Flatbreads

Freshly baked, warm flatbread with a delicious medley of sweet, savoury, and salty toppings - this recipe from Marcus Wareing is one to save for a rainy day.

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Fabulous Roasted Red Pepper Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple roasted red pepper recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Turn up the heat (just a little) with these roasted red pepper ideas! A smoked gouda and roasted red pepper grilled cheese sandwich is comfort food heaven, while for sensational starters try a roasted red pepper soup with toasted cumin, or a creamy potato and roasted red pepper dip. And our roasted red pepper dishes don’t stop there. Want to wow your guests? How about a roasted beef fillet with roasted red pepper and black olive sauce, or Marcus Wareing's roasted red pepper, rocket, cashew and burrata flatbreads, and if you’re craving the crunch, don’t miss courgette fritters with a red pepper mayo. Sweet, smoky and bursting with colour, our roasted red pepper recipes bring sunshine to every plate.

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Roasted red pepper hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and Crudite

Smoked Gouda and Roasted Red Pepper Grilled Cheese

Marcus Wareing's Roasted Red Pepper, Rocket, Cashew and Burrata Flatbreads

Roasted red pepper-tomato pizza with goat cheese, basil and red chilli oil

Roasted beef fillet with roasted red pepper and black olive sauce

Egg fu young with roasted red pepper and sweet chilli sauce

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Bowtie Pasta with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Red Pepper Soup with Toasted Cumin

Roasted red pepper dip

Pasta salad with roasted red peppers and basil with white balsamic dressing

Pan Seared Catfish with Roasted Red Pepper Lime Sauce and Toasted Sunflower Seeds

Grilled roasted red peppers stuffed with cheese

Black Pepper Crusted Filet Mignon with Goat Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper-Ancho Salsa

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Rocket salad with seared prawns and roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Courgette Fritters with Red Pepper Mayo

Creamy Potato and Roasted Red Pepper Dip

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Roasted red peppers with basil oil

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Roasted red peppers with chorizo, manchego and almonds (Spain)

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Potato Salad with Roasted Red Peppers

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