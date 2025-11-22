Food Network

Irresistible Smoked Salmon Recipes for Every Occasion

44 recipes
Smoked Salmon Recipes

Craving something reel-y delicious? Check out our incredible collection of smoked salmon ideas.

Nothing says brunch better than the classic scrambled eggs with smoked salmonsmoked salmon and vegetable cream cheese bagels, or potato cakes with smoked salmon, and if you’re looking for the perfect lunch-on-the-go, how about a take anywhere smoked salmon and sugar snap pea salad in a jar! You’ll fall hook, line and sinker for a smoked salmon pizza, and no list of smoked salmon dishes is complete without dainty smoked salmon tea sandwiches (with crusts cut off of course) a deliciously creamy smoked salmon spread with hunks of warm crusty bread, or a healthy tenderstem and smoked salmon omelette.

Our smoked salmon recipes are off the scales!

Featured Smoked Salmon Recipes

There are so many great smoked salmon recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Smoked Salmon Puffs

Smoked salmon frittata

Beetroot Gravadlax with Crisp Breads and Pickled Cucumber

Smoked Salmon and Egg Salad Tartines

Smoked Salmon Rillette with Pickled Cucumber

Smoked Salmon with Apple-Horseradish Cream

Blinis with Creme Fraiche and Smoked Salmon

Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles

Ina Garten's Crowd Pleasing Smoked Salmon And Open Sandwiches | Barefoot Contessa

Ina is hosting a barn warming, so she prepares easy dishes to serve that will feed all her guests and look great on the table.

Marcus Wareing's Sloe Gin Gravadlax with Orange, Dill and Coriander

Kick off your festive feast in style and present a serving platter of fresh, zesty gravadlax slices, taken from the show Marcus Wareing at Christmas.

Spectacular Smoked Salmon Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple smoked salmon recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Hooked on flavour? These smoked salmon ideas are shore to impress! Mix up your breakfast routine with smoked salmon and egg wraps or a classic Mediterranean smoked salmon frittata, and if you’re looking for something extra-special, Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s sloe gin gravadlax (Scandinavian-inspired cured salmon) with orange, dill and coriander, or a wonderful oolong tea smoked salmon with kohlrabi and apple remoulade. Smoked salmon dishes don’t come much better than smoked salmon and apple carpaccio, and if you’re having a party, look no further than smoked salmon devilled eggs, or Parmigiano Reggiano canapes with hot smoked salmon. Our smoked salmon recipes are nothing short of fin-tastic!

Smoked Salmon

Marcus Wareing's recipe for a Sloe Gin Gravdlax

Marcus Wareing's Sloe Gin Gravadlax with Orange, Dill and Coriander

Smoked Salmon Puffs

Smoked Salmon Trout Omelette

Beetroot Gravadlax with Crisp Breads and Pickled Cucumber

Smoked Salmon Mousse Croustades

Smoked Salmon and Sugar Snap Pea Salad-in-a-Jar

Smoked salmon frittata

Smoked Salmon and Apple Carpaccio

Gravlax with mustard sauce

Smoked Salmon and Egg Salad Tartines

Smoked salmon pizza

Smoked Salmon with Apple-Horseradish Cream

Smoked salmon and vegetable cream cheese bagels

Smoked salmon tea sandwiches

Egg white omelette with cucumbers and smoked salmon

Smoked salmon and cream cheese omelette with spring onions

Smoked salmon spread

Spiced Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon Roll with Tartar Sauce and Lentils

Smoked Salmon Rillette with Pickled Cucumber

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Smoked Salmon Terrines

Smoked Salmon and Herb Butter

