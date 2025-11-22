Irresistible Smoked Salmon Recipes for Every Occasion
If you're looking for a classic smoked salmon recipe, we've got a great selection of smoked salmon dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Smoked Salmon Recipes
Craving something reel-y delicious? Check out our incredible collection of smoked salmon ideas.
Nothing says brunch better than the classic scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, smoked salmon and vegetable cream cheese bagels, or potato cakes with smoked salmon, and if you’re looking for the perfect lunch-on-the-go, how about a take anywhere smoked salmon and sugar snap pea salad in a jar! You’ll fall hook, line and sinker for a smoked salmon pizza, and no list of smoked salmon dishes is complete without dainty smoked salmon tea sandwiches (with crusts cut off of course) a deliciously creamy smoked salmon spread with hunks of warm crusty bread, or a healthy tenderstem and smoked salmon omelette.
Our smoked salmon recipes are off the scales!
Featured Smoked Salmon Recipes
There are so many great smoked salmon recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten's Crowd Pleasing Smoked Salmon And Open Sandwiches | Barefoot Contessa
Ina is hosting a barn warming, so she prepares easy dishes to serve that will feed all her guests and look great on the table.
Marcus Wareing's Sloe Gin Gravadlax with Orange, Dill and Coriander
Kick off your festive feast in style and present a serving platter of fresh, zesty gravadlax slices, taken from the show Marcus Wareing at Christmas.Discover Now