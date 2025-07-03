Whether you’re planning a tapas night or looking to add some Spanish flair to dinner time, these Spanish side dish ideas are seriously scrumptious. From traditional patatas bravas to Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, these perfectly petite plates are sure to have your taste buds dancing the flamenco! Nothing says sunshine like a chilled hand-pounded gazpacho, and if you’re craving the crunch, try a plateful of Serrano ham and manchego croquettas. Escalivada is one of the all-time classic Spanish side dish dishes, and you can turn up the heat with padrón peppers - blistered, salty, and with just enough spice to keep things interesting. Our Spanish side dish recipes are so much more than the supporting cast!

