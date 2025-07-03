Sides with Swagger: Spanish Side Dish Recipes You’ll Remember
35 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Spanish side dish recipe, we've got a great selection of side dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Side Dish Recipes
There are so many great Spanish side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Andrew Zimmerman Explores The World's Oldest Restaurant! | Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations
In Spain's capital city of Madrid is the world's oldest restaurant: Restaurante Botin.
Blistered Padron Peppers with Olive-and-Basil Salt
These moreish, salty padron peppers are a fan-favourite pre-dinner nibble.Discover Now
Sensational Spanish Side Dish Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish side dish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether you’re planning a tapas night or looking to add some Spanish flair to dinner time, these Spanish side dish ideas are seriously scrumptious. From traditional patatas bravas to Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, these perfectly petite plates are sure to have your taste buds dancing the flamenco! Nothing says sunshine like a chilled hand-pounded gazpacho, and if you’re craving the crunch, try a plateful of Serrano ham and manchego croquettas. Escalivada is one of the all-time classic Spanish side dish dishes, and you can turn up the heat with padrón peppers - blistered, salty, and with just enough spice to keep things interesting. Our Spanish side dish recipes are so much more than the supporting cast!