Sides with Swagger: Spanish Side Dish Recipes You’ll Remember

35 recipes
Featured Spanish Side Dish Recipes

There are so many great Spanish side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Patatas Bravas

Gazpacho

Spanish Baked Butter Beans

Calla en Escabeche

Roasted Tomato Salsa (Salsa Asada)

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Manchego with honey brown butter sauce

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Andrew Zimmerman Explores The World's Oldest Restaurant! | Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

In Spain's capital city of Madrid is the world's oldest restaurant: Restaurante Botin.

Blistered Padron Peppers with Olive-and-Basil Salt

These moreish, salty padron peppers are a fan-favourite pre-dinner nibble.

Sensational Spanish Side Dish Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish side dish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether you’re planning a tapas night or looking to add some Spanish flair to dinner time, these Spanish side dish ideas are seriously scrumptious. From traditional patatas bravas to Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, these perfectly petite plates are sure to have your taste buds dancing the flamenco! Nothing says sunshine like a chilled hand-pounded gazpacho, and if you’re craving the crunch, try a plateful of Serrano ham and manchego croquettas. Escalivada is one of the all-time classic Spanish side dish dishes, and you can turn up the heat with padrón peppers - blistered, salty, and with just enough spice to keep things interesting. Our Spanish side dish recipes are so much more than the supporting cast!

Marcus Wareing's Padrón Peppers

Blistered Padron Peppers with Olive-and-Basil Salt

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Patatas A Lo Pobre

Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettas

Yellow rice

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

romesco sauce

Romesco Sauce

Spanish-style Wet Rice

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Salsa Alioli (Garlic Mayonnaise)

Sailor's Clams

Easy Potato Courgette Croquettes with Honey Mustard Dip

Gigantes

Wheatberry salad

Simple side salad with lemon-honey dressing

Warm shaved fennel with pink grapefruit

Manchego with honey brown butter sauce

hake in green sauce

Hake in a Green Sauce

Escabeche

Ben Tish's Duck and Fig Pinchos

Fried Chicken Empanadas with Chilli Con Queso Dip

Griddled Potatoes with Tomato Aioli

Ben Tish's Turkey, Sage and Chestnut Empanadillas

