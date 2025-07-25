Bowls of Comfort: Spanish Soup Recipes
18 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Spanish soup recipe, we've got a great selection of soup dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Soup Recipes
There are so many great Spanish soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Marcus Makes A DELICIOUS Gazpacho With A Twist | Marcus In The Med: Mallorca
Marcus takes us to his outdoor kitchen in Cala Tuent and makes his Gazpacho with a twist. He also takes us to the Michelin-awarded restaurant Marc Fosh for a special dish.
10-Minute Green Gazpacho and Smoky Quesadilla
Ready in just 10 minutes, this cucumber gazpacho is best served beside a plate of smoky, cheesy quesadillas.Discover Now
Sensational Spanish Soup Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
You’ll be bowled over by these Spanish soup ideas. Whether you’re after classic comfort or a spoonful of something with a twist, there’s a soup from Spain to suit every craving. For the purists, nothing beats a silky gazpacho - Spain’s iconic chilled tomato soup, and we’ve got some great twists on tradition, including a watermelon gazpacho, a chilled white gazpacho, and a 10-minute green gazpacho with smoky quesadilla. If you’re after some heartier Spanish soup dishes, try a rustic Old World vegetable soup or Ben Tish’s chestnut soup with thyme migas, while for a serious showstopper try a prawn and chocolate tortilla soup! Sip your way to Spanish splendour with these soul-warming Spanish soup recipes.