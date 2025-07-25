You’ll be bowled over by these Spanish soup ideas. Whether you’re after classic comfort or a spoonful of something with a twist, there’s a soup from Spain to suit every craving. For the purists, nothing beats a silky gazpacho - Spain’s iconic chilled tomato soup, and we’ve got some great twists on tradition, including a watermelon gazpacho, a chilled white gazpacho, and a 10-minute green gazpacho with smoky quesadilla. If you’re after some heartier Spanish soup dishes, try a rustic Old World vegetable soup or Ben Tish’s chestnut soup with thyme migas, while for a serious showstopper try a prawn and chocolate tortilla soup! Sip your way to Spanish splendour with these soul-warming Spanish soup recipes.

