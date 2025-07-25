Food Network

Bowls of Comfort: Spanish Soup Recipes

18 recipes
Featured Spanish Soup Recipes

There are so many great Spanish soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Cucumber Gazpacho with Watermelon and Mint

Gazpacho

Ancho Chicken Tortilla Soup

Black Bean Soup with Mojo

Marcus Makes A DELICIOUS Gazpacho With A Twist | Marcus In The Med: Mallorca

Marcus takes us to his outdoor kitchen in Cala Tuent and makes his Gazpacho with a twist. He also takes us to the Michelin-awarded restaurant Marc Fosh for a special dish.

10-Minute Green Gazpacho and Smoky Quesadilla

Ready in just 10 minutes, this cucumber gazpacho is best served beside a plate of smoky, cheesy quesadillas.

Sensational Spanish Soup Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
You’ll be bowled over by these Spanish soup ideas. Whether you’re after classic comfort or a spoonful of something with a twist, there’s a soup from Spain to suit every craving. For the purists, nothing beats a silky gazpacho - Spain’s iconic chilled tomato soup, and we’ve got some great twists on tradition, including a watermelon gazpacho, a chilled white gazpacho, and a 10-minute green gazpacho with smoky quesadilla. If you’re after some heartier Spanish soup dishes, try a rustic Old World vegetable soup or Ben Tish’s chestnut soup with thyme migas, while for a serious showstopper try a prawn and chocolate tortilla soup! Sip your way to Spanish splendour with these soul-warming Spanish soup recipes.

All Recipes

Chicken-posole soup

Prawn and chocolate tortilla soup

Old world vegetable soup

Watermelon gazpacho

Chilled white gazpacho

Gazpacho

Ancho Chicken Tortilla Soup

White gazpacho with grapes and toasted almonds

Gazpacho

Hand-Pounded Gazpacho

Gazpacho

Ben Tish's Chestnut Soup with Thyme Migas

Black Bean Soup with Mojo

Gazpacho

10-Minute Green Gazpacho and Smoky Quesadilla

Gazpacho

Cucumber Gazpacho with Watermelon and Mint

Gazpacho with Chorizo

