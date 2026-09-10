5-Ingredient Chicken with Peas and Carrots
4.00
(1)
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Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C.
- Heat a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Coat the pan with 2 tablespoons of oil. Season the chicken skin generously with salt and pepper. Place the chicken skin-side down in the skillet. Season the underside with salt and pepper. Cook undisturbed until the chicken easily releases from the pan and is golden brown, about 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, remove the carrot tops, leaving about 1 inch of green stem attached to the carrots. Set aside the carrot tops. Cut the carrots into 2- to 3-inch pieces and set aside.
- Flip the chicken and cook for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat, add the carrots and turn them in the oil to coat. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the chicken registers 74 degrees C on an instant-read thermometer and the carrots are softened and caramelised in places, 30 to 40 minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and add the frozen peas. Return the chicken to the oven, then turn off the oven. The residual heat from the oven and the hot skillet will thaw and heat the peas.
- Put the garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a blender and pulse to chop the garlic into very fine pieces, 3 to 4 pulses. Add the carrot tops and pulse until very finely chopped, 6 to 8 pulses. While pulsing, drizzle in the remaining 120ml of oil until combined. Transfer to a small bowl.
- Serve the chicken, peas and carrots with the carrot top gremolata.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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