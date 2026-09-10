5-Ingredient Marinated Flank Steak with Coconut Curry Rice
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Ingredients
Method
- Pat the flank steak dry and place it in a 23 x 33 cm baking dish. Set aside.
- Blend the coconut milk, red curry paste and coriander stalks in a blender on high until fully combined and the coriander is very finely chopped. Pour 240ml of the coconut curry mixture into a large measuring jug and set aside. Pour the remaining mixture over the steak, coating both sides. Cover and leave to marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Stir 360ml water into the reserved 240ml of coconut curry mixture and transfer to a medium saucepan. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and bring to the boil over medium-high heat. Stir in the rice and return to the boil. Stir the rice, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes.
- Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade and drain well on a paper towel-lined sheet pan. Pat the steak with paper towels to remove any excess marinade. Drizzle one side of the steak with about 1 tablespoon oil and use a silicone brush to spread it evenly over the steak. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the steak to the grill pan, seasoned-side down. Coat the top with about 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. For medium rare, grill the steak for 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and let rest for 10 minutes.
- Chop ½ cup of the reserved coriander leaves. Remove the lid from the rice, add the chopped coriander and fluff with a fork.
- Slice the steak against the grain and serve with the rice. Garnish with more chopped coriander.
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