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Overview
Ingredients
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5-Ingredient Marinated Flank Steak with Coconut Curry Rice

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Use only five ingredients to create this tasty meal! The creamy coconut milk and bold flavor from the red curry paste carry through to the steak and the rice.

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Ingredients

Method

  1. Pat the flank steak dry and place it in a 23 x 33 cm baking dish. Set aside.
  2. Blend the coconut milk, red curry paste and coriander stalks in a blender on high until fully combined and the coriander is very finely chopped. Pour 240ml of the coconut curry mixture into a large measuring jug and set aside. Pour the remaining mixture over the steak, coating both sides. Cover and leave to marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  3. Stir 360ml water into the reserved 240ml of coconut curry mixture and transfer to a medium saucepan. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and bring to the boil over medium-high heat. Stir in the rice and return to the boil. Stir the rice, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes.
  4. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade and drain well on a paper towel-lined sheet pan. Pat the steak with paper towels to remove any excess marinade. Drizzle one side of the steak with about 1 tablespoon oil and use a silicone brush to spread it evenly over the steak. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the steak to the grill pan, seasoned-side down. Coat the top with about 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. For medium rare, grill the steak for 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and let rest for 10 minutes.  
  5. Chop ½ cup of the reserved coriander leaves. Remove the lid from the rice, add the chopped coriander and fluff with a fork.
  6. Slice the steak against the grain and serve with the rice. Garnish with more chopped coriander.   


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