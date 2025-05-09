Ingredients
Method
- Rub half of the ground turmeric and a good pinch of the salt over the fish fillets and set aside for 20 minutes. Discard the water that is released from the fish and pat the fillets dry with paper towels before frying.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a deep heavy-based pan that has a lid, over a medium-high heat. Fry to brown the fish fillets on both sides. Do not cook the fish all the way through. Remove the fish to a plate.
- To the same oil, add the potato cubes and cook until tinged with brown on the outside edges, then remove to a plate.
- Add the ghee to the remaining oil and bring it back shimmering over a medium-high heat. Add the bay leaves, cardamom pods, cloves, and cassia bark. Stir until the spices darken, then add the sliced onions and fry until they become a caramel colour.
- Add the garlic and ginger pastes, followed by the onion paste, and the remaining turmeric, salt, and chilli powder. Stir well and if anything is sticking, spray with water to deglaze the pan. Add the measured water along with the potatoes, and bring to a boil, then cover and reduce to a simmer.
- Check on the potatoes after 10 minutes, then frequently until they are almost cooked through. Taste the gravy and a small piece of potato to check the seasoning, and adjust the salt to taste. In Bengal, not a lot of chilies is added to food, but you can break a green chilli in half and add it to the gravy at this stage if you want more heat.
- When the potatoes are almost cooked, remove the lid and increase the heat to medium-high. Stir until most of the liquid in the pan has reduced. Add a good pinch of sugar and stir until it dissolves, then gently add the fish fillets back to the pan and coat with the gravy. Reduce to a simmer for a few minutes, until the fish is cooked through, and the gravy has thickened.
