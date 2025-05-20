To make the batter, add the gram flour, salt, cumin, turmeric, chilli powder, chilli flakes, arrowroot or cornstarch, baking soda, and ajwain (if using) to a large bowl and slowly mix in the water to make a smooth, thick, lump-free batter. If you are using sliced aubergine, salt the slices for 10 minutes and squeeze out the excess liquid before adding to the batter. You can be adventurous and finely chop or grate any vegetable to make a pakora. It's important that it is cut in a such a way that it will cook in the brief time it is fried. While preparing the batter, heat the oil in a large, heavy based pan over medium-low heat. Once you are ready to fry, increase the heat under the pan to high. Dip your chosen pakora ingredient into the oil. Turn with a slotted spoon to ensure it is evenly cooked and crisp on both sides, then remove to a wire rack while you fry the rest. This will keep them crisp and prevent them from becoming soggy.

A tip on frying pakoras:

Do not drop the pakora from a height - the splash as the pakora hits the oil may burn your hand. Take the coated pakora to the edge of the pan, just above the oil level and gently drop it in. I always fry one pakora at a time. This ensures the oil stays at a stable temperature, comes back to temperature quickly between frying each one, and the pakoras do not clump together, saving you time in the long run.