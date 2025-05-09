Asma Khan's Coconut Ladoo
For such a delicious sweet treat, you'll be surprised by just how easy it is to make these Coconut Ladoos! All you need is 30 minutes, 6 ingredients, and a craving to satisfy.
Ingredients
Special Equipment:
Method
- Heat a heavy-based pan over a medium-high heat, add the coconut and sugar and cook for around 10 minutes until they come together.
- Reduce the heat to low, add the warm (not boiling) milk, cardamom and chopped nuts and continue to cook until the milk has been absorbed, which may take 10-15 minutes. You can check if the mixture is ready by spooning a small amount onto a plate and rolling it: if it rolls easily, it is ready. Otherwise, continue to cook over a low heat until ready.
- Leave the mixture until cool enough to handle comfortably. Roll the ladoos into 12 or 18 balls, depending on your preference, and decorate with flower petals.
