Asma Khan's Gajjar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)
Asma's Gajjar Ka Halwa is a sweet pudding made with grated carrot, what better way to get one of your five a day?
Ingredients
Method
- In a large pan, bring the milk to the boil. Add the grated carrots to the pan and bring the milk back to the boil.
- Add the cardamom pods and bay leaf to the pan. Lower the heat to prevent the milk from burning, continue to simmer the milk while stirring at regular intervals to prevent it from catching on the base of the pan.
- After approximately 2 hours, when all the milk has been absorbed, add the ghee or butter and the sugar. Continue to stir for a further 20 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and the carrot paste is moist but with no excess liquid left in the pan.
- Serve the carrot halwa while still warm. Asma prefers to bring a large serving bowl to the table and encourage everyone to help themselves, taking as little or as much as their personal sweet tooth dictates! Alongside the halwa, serve bowls of almond or pistachio slivers, to scatter over the halwa, and thick cream, to dollop on the side.
