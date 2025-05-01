Food Network

Asma Khan's Shahi Tukra

Bread is fried in melted butter to make Asma's Shahi Tukra, a traditional Indian pudding!

Ingredients

  • To serve:

Method

  1. Gently warm 4 tbsp of milk in a small saucepan (do not boil). Remove from the heat and add the saffron strands. Set aside for 30 minutes.
  2. Pour the remaining milk into a saucepan with the cardamom pods. Bring to the boil over a medium -high heat. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Turn the heat to low and add the saffron-infused milk. Keep warm over a low heat.
  3. Melt the butter and oil together in a non-stick frying pan or skillet over a medium heat. Fry each bread triangle, one-by-one, until golden-brown then place straight into the saucepan of milk for 10-15 seconds. Layer the bread in a serving dish (about 30cm/12in long, oval ideally). Repeat until all the bread has been used.
  4. Pour 150ml/5fl oz of the warmed milk over the slices. Cover with a clean tea towel and set aside for 4 hours (if making ahead, refrigerate until needed). The bread will absorb some of the extra milk.
  5. To serve, dot the clotted cream over the top of the bread. Sprinkle over almond and pistachio slivers. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
