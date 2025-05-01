Asma Khan's Shahi Tukra
Bread is fried in melted butter to make Asma's Shahi Tukra, a traditional Indian pudding!
Ingredients
To serve:
Method
- Gently warm 4 tbsp of milk in a small saucepan (do not boil). Remove from the heat and add the saffron strands. Set aside for 30 minutes.
- Pour the remaining milk into a saucepan with the cardamom pods. Bring to the boil over a medium -high heat. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Turn the heat to low and add the saffron-infused milk. Keep warm over a low heat.
- Melt the butter and oil together in a non-stick frying pan or skillet over a medium heat. Fry each bread triangle, one-by-one, until golden-brown then place straight into the saucepan of milk for 10-15 seconds. Layer the bread in a serving dish (about 30cm/12in long, oval ideally). Repeat until all the bread has been used.
- Pour 150ml/5fl oz of the warmed milk over the slices. Cover with a clean tea towel and set aside for 4 hours (if making ahead, refrigerate until needed). The bread will absorb some of the extra milk.
- To serve, dot the clotted cream over the top of the bread. Sprinkle over almond and pistachio slivers. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
