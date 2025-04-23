Asma Khan's Jhal Farezi
Add the chilli powder to this Jhal Farezi according to your taste... Asma warns that 1 tablespoon is for the brave of heart!
Ingredients
For the Peppers:
To Garnish:
Special Equipment:
Method
- Using a deep saucepan with a lid (you will need the lid later), warm the oil over a medium-high heat. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, and dried red chilies, and stir for a few minutes, allowing their flavours to infuse into the oil. Add the chicken pieces and brown on all sides. Add the onion, salt, garlic and ginger pastes, and continue to fry for 3-4 minutes. Add the dried ground spices (adding chili powder to suit your taste - ½ tbsp is the standard amount; 1 tbsp is for the brave of heart!), reduce the heat, and continue to stir, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
- Add the tomato paste, fresh tomatoes, and warm water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the peppers. Heat the oil in a skillet over a medium-high heat, add the red onion, followed by both peppers, and stir-fry until the peppers are still crunchy but no longer hard. Remove the onion and peppers with a slotted spoon and spread over a plate. This will prevent them continuing to cook and soften.
- Remove the lid from the chicken pan and stir-fry over a high heat until the liquid has evaporated and the gravy has thickened. Add the sugar and stir well. Check that the chicken is cooked through, then add the cooked peppers and onions to the pan and mix well. Taste for seasoning and adjust, if needed.
- Serve garnished with cilantro and fresh green chilies. This is a tangy dish and is best eaten with plain rice or bread, and a crunchy, salty vegetable, such as Bengali Cabbage.
