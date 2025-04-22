Asma Khan's Calcutta Haka Chilli Chicken
Why not give Asma's Calcutta Haka Chilli Chicken a go? This smoky dish of crispy fried chicken, red chillies and green peppers is full of fiery flavour.
Method
- Mix the chicken in a bowl with the soy sauce, ginger and garlic. Set aside for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, add the egg to the bowl and stir to coat the chicken evenly.
- Heat a 4cm depth of oil in a karai or wok over a medium-high heat. Add the dried chillies and stir until they darken and give out a smoky aroma. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving as much oil in the pan as possible.
- Dip the chicken in the flour to coat it, then fry in the hot oil until cooked. Do not crowd the pan and fry the chicken in batches so there is adequate space to stir the pieces around. To check that it's cooked, cut a piece of chicken in half to ensure it is no longer pink in the middle. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chicken and drain on kitchen paper.
- Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of oil from the pan and place over a medium-high heat. Fry the onions until they are translucent. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the water with the cornflour until smooth.
- Add the green peppers to the onion pan and stir-fry for 1 minute (do not overcook them).
- Add the cornflour mix to the pan, then add the chopped green chillies and keep stirring until the sauce thickens.
- Return the fried chicken pieces and red chillies to the pan and stir until the chicken is coated with the sauce. Stir in the sugar, taste and add more soy sauce if you like. Serve immediately.
