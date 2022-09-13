Food Network

Easter Recipes

Take Your Easter Feast to New Levels

It's not all chocolate and Easter Eggs! We've got Good Friday and Easter Sunday meals covered with some of our roast dinner favourites. Feast on these delicious dishes with family and friends over the bank holiday weekend!

Easter Bunny Cake Recipe That Will Keep Your Easter Hopping

An impressive centrepiece for Easter table!

Egg-cellent Easter Treats!

Easter chocolate, biscuits, and cakes to satisfy your sweet-tooth!

Raspberry and Lemon Easter Cake

Welcome the Easter Bunny with this sweet and seasonal cake.

Iced Easter Biscuits

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 40 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 20 people.

Easter Flower Cupcake

Little ones will love making these cute Easter-themed cupcakes.

Bunny Oreo Balls

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 36 people.

Giant Easter Egg Cookie

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 55 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 8 people.

Bunny Buns

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 4 hours and 40 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 12 people.

Macaron Easter Eggs

Recipe Courtesy of Dan Langan

Iced Vanilla Bunny Biscuits

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 1 person.

Snow Bunny Cupcake

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 15 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 24 people.

Cookie Easter Bunny House

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 55 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 1 person.

How to use your leftover Easter Eggs

Can you ever have too much chocolate? Our answer is no, but if you somehow find yourself with leftover chocolate Easter Eggs, here are some recipe suggestions for you!

Easter Cupcakes

Chocolate fondue

Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Digestive Biscuits

All Easter Recipes

