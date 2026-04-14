Grill and Thrill: Grilled Lamb Recipes
If you're looking for a classic grilled lamb recipe, we've got a great selection of grilled lamb dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Grilled Lamb Recipes
These grilled lamb dishes are un-baa-lievably good!
For smoky summer feasts, nothing beats juicy grilled lamb steaks with a pomegranate molasses glaze, or grilled cumin lamb skewers sizzling over the coals. Craving something exotic? Try lamb shish kebab with yoghurt sauce and lemon-olive couscous, or spicy Indian curry lamb skewers with mint-grilled nectarine chutney and pita, and if you want the best grilled lamb chops recipes, you’re in the right place. How about tandoori lamb chops with raita dunk, Irish-inspired lamb chops with root vegetables and colcannon, or grilled lamb chops with mustard barbecue sauce.
Our grilled lamb recipes bring irresistible flavour, smoky charm, and a touch of summer sunshine to your BBQ spread!
Featured Grilled Lamb Recipes
There are so many great grilled lamb recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Mary Berry Cooks Scrumptious Rustic Lamb Shanks | Mary Berry's Absolute Favourites
Mary Berry shows how to best make use of leftover vegetables by making a delightful chutney as well as a succulent lamb shanks with root vegetables.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli
A feast for the senses, this grilled lamb chops recipe is the definition of dinner perfection with a Mediterranean twist.Discover Now