Grilled Lamb Recipes

These grilled lamb dishes are un-baa-lievably good!

For smoky summer feasts, nothing beats juicy grilled lamb steaks with a pomegranate molasses glaze, or grilled cumin lamb skewers sizzling over the coals. Craving something exotic? Try lamb shish kebab with yoghurt sauce and lemon-olive couscous, or spicy Indian curry lamb skewers with mint-grilled nectarine chutney and pita, and if you want the best grilled lamb chops recipes, you’re in the right place. How about tandoori lamb chops with raita dunk, Irish-inspired lamb chops with root vegetables and colcannon, or grilled lamb chops with mustard barbecue sauce.

Our grilled lamb recipes bring irresistible flavour, smoky charm, and a touch of summer sunshine to your BBQ spread!