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Grill and Thrill: Grilled Lamb Recipes

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Grilled Lamb Recipes

These grilled lamb dishes are un-baa-lievably good!

For smoky summer feasts, nothing beats juicy grilled lamb steaks with a pomegranate molasses glaze, or grilled cumin lamb skewers sizzling over the coals. Craving something exotic? Try lamb shish kebab with yoghurt sauce and lemon-olive couscous, or spicy Indian curry lamb skewers with mint-grilled nectarine chutney and pita, and if you want the best grilled lamb chops recipes, you’re in the right place. How about tandoori lamb chops with raita dunk, Irish-inspired lamb chops with root vegetables and colcannon, or grilled lamb chops with mustard barbecue sauce.

Our grilled lamb recipes bring irresistible flavour, smoky charm, and a touch of summer sunshine to your BBQ spread!

Featured Grilled Lamb Recipes

There are so many great grilled lamb recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Grilled Lamb Sandwiches

Warm Lamb and Rice Salad

Grilled Marinated Leg of Lamb with Asparagus

Grilled Lamb Chops with Mustard Barbecue Sauce

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

Spiced Lamb Kofta with Minty Yoghurt Dip

Barbecued Leg of Lamb

Tandoori Lamb Chops with Raita Dunk

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Mary Berry Cooks Scrumptious Rustic Lamb Shanks | Mary Berry's Absolute Favourites

Mary Berry shows how to best make use of leftover vegetables by making a delightful chutney as well as a succulent lamb shanks with root vegetables.

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Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli

A feast for the senses, this grilled lamb chops recipe is the definition of dinner perfection with a Mediterranean twist.

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Gorgeous Grilled Lamb Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple grilled lamb recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to raise the baa with these grilled lamb recipes from around the world? Get your grill on with barbecued baby lamb chops with crispy rosemary, mini lamb satay sticks, and finger licking lamb ribs with a hot and spicy sauce, and for something a little lighter, try a spicy lamb and soba noodle salad, a warm lamb and rice salad, or a lamb salad with peach, plum and fennel. Grilled lamb chops with a mint-walnut pesto is a fiesta of flavour, and if you’re having a party, how about mini lamb burgers on brioche with lemon yoghurt sauce, spicy lamb lollipops, or seasoned lamb kofta with a minty yoghurt sauce. Smoky, spicy, sizzling or salads, our incredible grilled lamb dishes know how to bring the charm!

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Grilled
Barbecue
lamb

Grilled Cumin Lamb Skewers

Grilled Double Lamb Chops with Pomegranate-Mint Pesto

Lamb Ribs with a Hot and Spicy Sauce

Grilled Lamb Steaks with a Pomegranate Molasses Glaze

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

opa burger

Opa! burgers - (winning alternative burger)

Shish kebab with yoghurt sauce and lemon-olive couscous

Oriental chump chops

lamb kebab

Lamb kebabs

Tandoori Lamb Chops with Raita Dunk

Desert Lamb

Slow-cooked Lamb Neck

latin-spiced lamb burger

Latin-spiced lamb burgers

Grilled Lamb Porterhouse with Fig-Cascabel Sauce

Barbecued Leg of Lamb

Spiced skewered lamb

Spiced Lamb Kofta with Minty Yoghurt Dip

Twisted lamb kebabs

Korean Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops with Root Vegetables and Colcannon

Lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce

Lamb salad with peach, plum and fennel

Spicy lamb and soba noodle salad

grilled lamb chops

Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli

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