Healthy Indian Recipes

These Indian healthy ideas are sure to spice up your life without weighing you down!

For tasty mains, try our tandoori chicken and cauliflower rice bowl, spiced smoked salmon, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or an incredible paneer tikka with a cilantro mint chutney. Looking for a healthy and delicious winter warmer? Try a steaming bowl of red pepper soup with toasted cumin and a healthy roti on the side.

Turnip lettuce wraps and Indian stuffed peppers make for a brilliant brunch, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, grilled bananas with a spiced chai syrup is simple and delicious.

Our Indian healthy recipes are culinary classics with less calories.