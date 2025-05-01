Food Network

Full on Flavour: Healthy Indian Recipes

35 recipes
Healthy Indian Recipes

These Indian healthy ideas are sure to spice up your life without weighing you down! 

For tasty mains, try our tandoori chicken and cauliflower rice bowl, spiced smoked salmon, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or an incredible paneer tikka with a cilantro mint chutney. Looking for a healthy and delicious winter warmer? Try a steaming bowl of red pepper soup with toasted cumin and a healthy roti on the side.

Turnip lettuce wraps and Indian stuffed peppers make for a brilliant brunch, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, grilled bananas with a spiced chai syrup is simple and delicious.

Our Indian healthy recipes are culinary classics with less calories.

Featured Healthy Indian Recipes

There are so many great healthy Indian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Salmon Tikka

Baked Tilapia With Coconut-Coriander Sauce

Vegetarian Tandoori Kebabs

Spiced Indian Chicken

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

Paneer Tikka with Cilantro Mint Chutney

Served with a zesty chutney and fluffy, warm naan, these paneer tikka are wonderfully tasty and delightfully moreish.

Healthy Indian Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple healthy Indian recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Go big on the good stuff and easy on the bad with this collection of healthy Indian dish ideas. Dive into a sea of scrumminess with baked tilapia in a coconut-coriander sauce, and for quick and easy weeknight meals for the family, how about a hot and sour vegetable Indian stir-fry, or spiced Indian chicken. For healthy Indian dishes that pack a punch, try tandoori lamb chops with a raita dunk, a sensational salmon tikka, or an irresistible Indian spinach and chickpeas. For summertime salads, how about coconut bean, the sweet-savoury mix of mango and baby tomato, or papaya and soybean. Full of fabulous flavours, our Indian healthy recipes are guilt-free gorgeous!

All Recipes

Asma Khan's Jhal Steak

Asma Khan's Tamarind Prawns

Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar

Indian Street Corn Salad

Tandoori Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Healthy Roti

Tandoori Lamb Chops with Raita Dunk

Bitter Melon Stuffed with Spiced Tomatoes

Chilled yoghurt soup

Cucumber Radish Salad

Coconut bean salad

Mango and baby tomato salad

Papaya and soybean salad

Red Pepper Soup with Toasted Cumin

Turnip lettuce wraps

Indian spinach and chickpeas

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

Grilled Bananas with Spiced Chai Syrup

Mango shake

Chai ice tea

Mango Lassi

Sesame Green Beans

Kachumba

