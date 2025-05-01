Full on Flavour: Healthy Indian Recipes
If you're looking for a classic healthy Indian recipe, we've got a great selection of healthy dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Healthy Indian Recipes
These Indian healthy ideas are sure to spice up your life without weighing you down!
For tasty mains, try our tandoori chicken and cauliflower rice bowl, spiced smoked salmon, vegetarian tandoori kebabs, or an incredible paneer tikka with a cilantro mint chutney. Looking for a healthy and delicious winter warmer? Try a steaming bowl of red pepper soup with toasted cumin and a healthy roti on the side.
Turnip lettuce wraps and Indian stuffed peppers make for a brilliant brunch, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, grilled bananas with a spiced chai syrup is simple and delicious.
Our Indian healthy recipes are culinary classics with less calories.
Featured Healthy Indian Recipes
There are so many great healthy Indian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes
Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.
Paneer Tikka with Cilantro Mint Chutney
Served with a zesty chutney and fluffy, warm naan, these paneer tikka are wonderfully tasty and delightfully moreish.Discover Now