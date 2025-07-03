Light Yet Lively: Healthy Spanish Recipes
If you're looking for a healthy Spanish recipe, we've got a great selection of healthy dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
These healthy Spanish recipe ideas pack great flavour into a health-sensitive diet.
Nothing says Spain like gazpacho, and we’ve got a scrummy sweet and savoury watermelon gazpacho and a chilled white gazpacho with the flavours of almonds, pine nuts and white grapes. Dive into an ocean of stunning seafood with a classic swordfish with tomatoes and capers, or a traditional dish of sailor’s clams - almejas a la marinera - flavoured with Spanish paprika and a crisp white wine. For Spanish healthy dishes with a twist, try a light spicy courgette and tomato casserole, or roasted red peppers and aubergine with anchovies.
Our Spanish healthy recipes prove you don’t need to forego flavour for fabulous healthy food!
