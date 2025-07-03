Food Network

Light Yet Lively: Healthy Spanish Recipes

39 recipes
Spanish Healthy Recipes

These healthy Spanish recipe ideas pack great flavour into a health-sensitive diet.

Nothing says Spain like gazpacho, and we’ve got a scrummy sweet and savoury watermelon gazpacho and a chilled white gazpacho with the flavours of almonds, pine nuts and white grapes. Dive into an ocean of stunning seafood with a classic swordfish with tomatoes and capers, or a traditional dish of sailor’s clams  - almejas a la marinera - flavoured with Spanish paprika and a crisp white wine. For Spanish healthy dishes with a twist, try a light spicy courgette and tomato casserole, or roasted red peppers and aubergine with anchovies.

Our Spanish healthy recipes prove you don’t need to forego flavour for fabulous healthy food!

Featured Healthy Spanish Recipes

There are so many great healthy Spanish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Hake a la Plancha with Aubergine Fritters

chicken thighs couscous and dill.

20-Minute Chicken Thighs and Couscous with Dill

Charred Vegetable and Couscous Salad

Spanish Spice Rubbed Chicken Breasts with Parsley-Mint Sauce

Vine-Ripened Tomato Stuffed with Couscous Salad

Spanish Baked Paella with Prawns, Tenderstem and Peppers

Light Spicy Courgette and Tomato Casserole

Courgette Ribbon Pasta

Chargrilled Mackerel & Couscous | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom Kerridge teaches you how to make Chargrilled Mackerel & Couscous in a BBQ, an easily prepared dish that will impress all your friends.

griddled red snapper

Griddled red snapper

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 40 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Mouthwatering Healthy Spanish Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish healthy recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These vibrant healthy Spanish recipes are big on flavour with none of the guilt! We’ve got fabulous fish, including hake with capers and a white bean mash, salmon baked in foil, or a classic griddled red snapper, and if you’re making brunch for friends and family, how about a fresh and zingy bolo salad with chorizo, blue cheese and tomatoes, or a traditional escabeche with a crusty sourdough to mop up all those lovely flavoured oils. Looking for classic cuisine? Spanish healthy dishes don’t come any more famous than a baked paella with prawns, tenderstem and peppers, and Spanish spice-rubbed chicken with parsley-mint sauce. Our Spanish healthy recipes are a fiesta of fabulous food.

Hake with Capers and White Bean Mash

Salmon Baked in Foil

griddled red snapper

Bolo salad with chorizo, cabrales blue cheese, and tomatoes

Old world vegetable soup

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

Swordfish with tomatoes and capers

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Sailor's Clams

Watermelon gazpacho

Chilled white gazpacho

Apricot Couscous

Shake and toss dressing

Chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad

Prawn scampi with artichokes

Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers

Olive tapenade

Mediterranean tuna wrap

Pomegranate breakfast soda

Shallot vinaigrette

Red Sangria

Griddled Prawns with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

hake in green sauce

Escabeche

