Spanish Healthy Recipes

These healthy Spanish recipe ideas pack great flavour into a health-sensitive diet.

Nothing says Spain like gazpacho, and we’ve got a scrummy sweet and savoury watermelon gazpacho and a chilled white gazpacho with the flavours of almonds, pine nuts and white grapes. Dive into an ocean of stunning seafood with a classic swordfish with tomatoes and capers, or a traditional dish of sailor’s clams - almejas a la marinera - flavoured with Spanish paprika and a crisp white wine. For Spanish healthy dishes with a twist, try a light spicy courgette and tomato casserole, or roasted red peppers and aubergine with anchovies.

Our Spanish healthy recipes prove you don’t need to forego flavour for fabulous healthy food!