For an amazing array of stews, salads and sides, check out these Indian bean ideas. A daal makhani is a delicious midweek meal, and for a winter warmer, a kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges is just the ticket. Vegetarian burgers with refried beans and chana masala are a family favourite, and if you’re craving the crunch, Indian bean dishes don’t come much better than spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney. If you’ve got the time, a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower and chickpeas is worth the wait, while spice-rubbed lamb chops with green beans are a cookout classic. Our Indian bean recipes bring the wonderfully exotic flavours of Indian cuisine straight to your table.

Read More