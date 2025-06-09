Food Network

Bean There, Done That: Indian Bean Recipes Reimagined

26 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Indian Bean Recipes

There are so many great Indian bean recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Easy Chickpea Curry with Rice

Curry Chickpeas

Daal Makhani

Borlotti Bean and Chickpea Casserole

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK
paneer pakoras

Paneer pakoras

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 45 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to people.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Amazing Indian Bean Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian bean recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For an amazing array of stews, salads and sides, check out these Indian bean ideas. A daal makhani is a delicious midweek meal, and for a winter warmer, a kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges is just the ticket. Vegetarian burgers with refried beans and chana masala are a family favourite, and if you’re craving the crunch, Indian bean dishes don’t come much better than spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney. If you’ve got the time, a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower and chickpeas is worth the wait, while spice-rubbed lamb chops with green beans are a cookout classic. Our Indian bean recipes bring the wonderfully exotic flavours of Indian cuisine straight to your table.

All Recipes

Borlotti Bean and Chickpea Casserole

Coconut bean salad

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

Sesame Green Beans

French beans with paneer

Curry Chickpeas

Daal Makhani

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

paneer pakoras

Paneer pakoras

Besan Ki Barfi

Fried pea and mint patty sandwiches: pea-lafels

Egg curry

Spice rubbed lamb chops with green beans

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

Sweet potato cakes

Pakoras

Vegetarian Burgers

Pakora

Pakora

Paneer Fishcakes with Chutney

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Easy Chickpea Curry with Rice

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Chatpata Chana Balti

A fallback image for Food Network UK