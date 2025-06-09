Bean There, Done That: Indian Bean Recipes Reimagined
26 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian bean recipe, we've got a great selection of bean dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Bean Recipes
There are so many great Indian bean recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes
Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.
Amazing Indian Bean Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian bean recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For an amazing array of stews, salads and sides, check out these Indian bean ideas. A daal makhani is a delicious midweek meal, and for a winter warmer, a kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges is just the ticket. Vegetarian burgers with refried beans and chana masala are a family favourite, and if you’re craving the crunch, Indian bean dishes don’t come much better than spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney. If you’ve got the time, a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower and chickpeas is worth the wait, while spice-rubbed lamb chops with green beans are a cookout classic. Our Indian bean recipes bring the wonderfully exotic flavours of Indian cuisine straight to your table.