The Chickpea Chronicles: Unexpected Indian Chickpea Recipes

21 recipes
There are so many great Indian chickpea recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

paneer pakoras

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes

Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 1 person.

Whether you're looking for simple Indian chickpea recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a delicious line-up of curries, snacks, and sides, explore these Indian chickpea ideas. Loads of classic Indian dishes use chickpea flour, including fabulous fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney and paneer fishcakes. Packed with bold spices, a classic chana masala is the ultimate comfort food, and an easy chickpea curry with rice is a perfect quick and easy weeknight family meal. A chana dhansak is an explosion of exotic flavours, and if time is on your side, slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower is hard to beat. Our Indian chickpea recipes bring the vibrant flavours of Indian cuisine straight to your kitchen.

Curry Chickpeas

Chana Balti

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

Besan Ki Barfi

Chana Dhansak

Egg curry

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

Sweet potato cakes

Vegetarian Burgers

Paneer Fishcakes with Chutney

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Chatpata Chana Balti

Deconstructed Samosa

Veggie Channa Masala Burger

