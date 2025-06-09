For a delicious line-up of curries, snacks, and sides, explore these Indian chickpea ideas. Loads of classic Indian dishes use chickpea flour, including fabulous fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney and paneer fishcakes. Packed with bold spices, a classic chana masala is the ultimate comfort food, and an easy chickpea curry with rice is a perfect quick and easy weeknight family meal. A chana dhansak is an explosion of exotic flavours, and if time is on your side, slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower is hard to beat. Our Indian chickpea recipes bring the vibrant flavours of Indian cuisine straight to your kitchen.

Read More