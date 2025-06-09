The Chickpea Chronicles: Unexpected Indian Chickpea Recipes
21 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Indian chickpea recipe, we've got a great selection of chickpea dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Chickpea Recipes
There are so many great Indian chickpea recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Michelin Star Indian Chef Reveals How To Make The Perfect Dal | My Greatest Dishes
Atul Kochhar , the first Indian chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, gives us a step by step guide to creating a traditional Dal Makhani that his mother would make him as a child.
Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 1 person.Discover Now
Sensational Indian Chickpea Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian chickpea recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a delicious line-up of curries, snacks, and sides, explore these Indian chickpea ideas. Loads of classic Indian dishes use chickpea flour, including fabulous fish pakoras with a sweet peach chutney and paneer fishcakes. Packed with bold spices, a classic chana masala is the ultimate comfort food, and an easy chickpea curry with rice is a perfect quick and easy weeknight family meal. A chana dhansak is an explosion of exotic flavours, and if time is on your side, slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower is hard to beat. Our Indian chickpea recipes bring the vibrant flavours of Indian cuisine straight to your kitchen.