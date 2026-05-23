Get clove personal with these roasted garlic ideas which are bound to get your tastebuds dancing. From roasted garlic mashed potatoes to beer can chicken with fire roasted garlic sauce, we’ve got something for everyone. Kick-off with a velvety cream of broccoli soup with roasted garlic crostini or crudites with roasted garlic and red bell pepper dip, and if you’re craving the crunch, try coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis. One of the all-time great roasted garlic dishes is Toulouse sausage and roasted garlic mash, while for the perfect pasta partner, how about zesty roasted garlic bread. Our roasted garlic recipes are a clove encounter of the delicious kind!

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