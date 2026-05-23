Clove Actually: Roasted Garlic Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic roasted garlic recipe, we've got a great selection of roasted garlic dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Roasted Garlic Recipes
There are so many great roasted garlic recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Barefoot Contessa's 5-Star Garlic Roasted Potatoes | Barefoot Contessa
Ina calls her Garlic Roasted Potatoes 'the easiest potatoes in the world.'
Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese
Silky, rich, and utterly irresistible, this mouthwatering mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and mascarpone cheese recipe is a deliciously decadent side dish.Discover Now
Spectacular Roasted Garlic Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple roasted garlic recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Get clove personal with these roasted garlic ideas which are bound to get your tastebuds dancing. From roasted garlic mashed potatoes to beer can chicken with fire roasted garlic sauce, we’ve got something for everyone. Kick-off with a velvety cream of broccoli soup with roasted garlic crostini or crudites with roasted garlic and red bell pepper dip, and if you’re craving the crunch, try coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis. One of the all-time great roasted garlic dishes is Toulouse sausage and roasted garlic mash, while for the perfect pasta partner, how about zesty roasted garlic bread. Our roasted garlic recipes are a clove encounter of the delicious kind!