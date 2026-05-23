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Clove Actually: Roasted Garlic Recipes

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Featured Roasted Garlic Recipes

There are so many great roasted garlic recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Toulouse Sausage and Roasted Garlic Mash

Crudite with roasted garlic and red bell pepper dip

Zesty roasted garlic bread

Roasted Garlic Vegetable Tart

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Barefoot Contessa's 5-Star Garlic Roasted Potatoes | Barefoot Contessa

Ina calls her Garlic Roasted Potatoes 'the easiest potatoes in the world.'

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Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese

Silky, rich, and utterly irresistible, this mouthwatering mashed potatoes with roasted garlic and mascarpone cheese recipe is a deliciously decadent side dish.

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Spectacular Roasted Garlic Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple roasted garlic recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Get clove personal with these roasted garlic ideas which are bound to get your tastebuds dancing. From roasted garlic mashed potatoes to beer can chicken with fire roasted garlic sauce, we’ve got something for everyone. Kick-off with a velvety cream of broccoli soup with roasted garlic crostini or crudites with roasted garlic and red bell pepper dip, and if you’re craving the crunch, try coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis. One of the all-time great roasted garlic dishes is Toulouse sausage and roasted garlic mash, while for the perfect pasta partner, how about zesty roasted garlic bread. Our roasted garlic recipes are a clove encounter of the delicious kind!

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Zesty roasted garlic bread

The definitive mashed potato with roasted Garlic

Whole roasted garlic

Roasted Garlic Vegetable Tart

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Garlic

Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic and Mascarpone Cheese

Lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan

beer can chicken with fire-roasted garlic sauce

Beer Can Chicken with Fire Roasted Garlic Sauce

Crudite with roasted garlic and red bell pepper dip

Broiled Porterhouse with Roasted Garlic and Lemon

Roasted pork loin with roasted garlic vinaigrette

Swiss Chard with Pine Nuts and Pan Roasted Garlic

Cream of broccoli soup with roasted garlic crostini

Coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis

Toulouse Sausage and Roasted Garlic Mash

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Crudite with roasted garlic and red pepper dip

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Frisee salad with roasted garlic dressing

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Roasted garlic

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Prawns with roasted garlic pesto pasta

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Camerbert and Roasted Garlic

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