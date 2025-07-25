Food Network

Olives & Oranges: Spanish Salad Recipes

36 recipes
Spanish Salad Recipes

Ready for Spanish sunshine? These Spanish salad ideas bring a fresh burst of Mediterranean magic to your table!

From Andalusian markets to the streets of Madrid, Spanish salad dishes are all about simple, seasonal ingredients and delicious dressings. To kick things off, how about a summer butter bean salad with hot sauce vinaigrette, a cool pomegranate and cucumber salad, or a spinach salad with grilled Mediterranean vegetables. For heartier fare, Spanish salad dishes don’t come much better than a bolo salad with chorizo, cabrales, blue cheese and tomatoes, while for the catch of the day, try a chilled grilled seafood salad, or a Granadian cod and orange salad with olives.

Our Spanish salad recipes are sure to leaf you wanting more!

Featured Spanish Salad Recipes

There are so many great Spanish salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Summer Butter Bean Salad with Hot Sauce Vinaigrette

Chilled Grilled Seafood Salad

Spanish Baked Eggs

James Martin Cooks A Spatchcock Chicken With Ibizan Spicy Chorizo | James Martin's Mediterranean

James discovers a chorizo: sobrasada. Then, he makes a spatchcock chicken with this spicy sausage.

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

Olives and pomegranate give this salad a contrast of textures and flavours.

Spectacular Spanish Salad Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Perfect for light lunches, tapas nights, or as colourful sides to your favourite dishes, these Spanish salad ideas are a fiesta of fabulous flavours. Nothing says summer like a fresh corn and tomato salad, a farro salad with griddled aubergines, or a mint, courgette, bean and pine nut salad. But if you're after something different, we’ve got you covered. For Spanish salad dishes with a twist, try a poblano potato salad, an adobo griddled chicken salad in a tortilla bowl, or an aubergine and manchego filled chilli relleno with a zingy red pepper balsamic sauce. For a kick of heat, look no further than a grilled corn salad with lime, red chilli and cotija. Savour the sunshine with our Spanish salad recipes!

cod
orange
Summer Butter Bean Salad with Hot Sauce Vinaigrette

Mint, Courgette, Bean and Pine Nut Salad

Pomegranate and Cucumber Salad

Mediterranean madness salad

Grilled avocado and scallop salad

Poblano Potato Salad

Grilled Asparagus and Melon Salad

Aubergine and Manchego filled chilli relleno with red pepper-balsamic sauce

Bolo salad with chorizo, cabrales blue cheese, and tomatoes

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

Grilled Corn Salad with Lime, Red Chili and Cotija

Chilled Grilled Seafood Salad

Roast Aubergine and Courgette Salad

Farro Salad with Tomatoes and Herbs

Wheatberry salad

Spinach salad with grilled Mediterranean vegetables

Couscous salad with tomatoes and mint

Potato salad Fra Diavolo

Simple side salad with lemon-honey dressing

Tomato feta salad

Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl

Garlic and herb cheese-glazed sirloin and orzo salad with fennel, tomatoes and oregano

Pinto bean salsa salad

Herb and sesame scallops with orange and fennel salad

