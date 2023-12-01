Roll out the red carpet for these scrumptious spring roll lunch ideas! Is there anything better than the satisfying crunch of a fresh spring roll? Packed full of meat, veggies, herbs or anything you like, these spring roll lunch ideas are mouthwatering marvels! Pork spring rolls with a zingy broccoli coleslaw is a time-honoured classic, and for a fusion of flavours, cheesesteak egg rolls with ranch pepper rings are perfect for parties. Prawn spring rolls with a cucumber yoghurt dip, and chicken and avocado spring rolls with a sweet chilli dipping sauce are classics, and if you’ve got the need, the need for fried cheese, you’re in luck! Unwrap a world of flavour with our outstanding spring roll lunch recipes!

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