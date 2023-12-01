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Delicious Spring Roll Lunch Ideas

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Featured Spring Roll Lunch Ideas

There are so many great spring roll lunch ideas out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Broccoli and Sweet Potato Spring Rolls

Trio of Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce

Pork-coleslaw spring rolls

Prawn spring rolls with cucumber-yoghurt dip

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Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.

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spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

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Spectacular Spring Roll Lunch Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple spring roll lunch recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Roll out the red carpet for these scrumptious spring roll lunch ideas! Is there anything better than the satisfying crunch of a fresh spring roll? Packed full of meat, veggies, herbs or anything you like, these spring roll lunch ideas are mouthwatering marvels! Pork spring rolls with a zingy broccoli coleslaw is a time-honoured classic, and for a fusion of flavours, cheesesteak egg rolls with ranch pepper rings are perfect for parties. Prawn spring rolls with a cucumber yoghurt dip, and chicken and avocado spring rolls with a sweet chilli dipping sauce are classics, and if you’ve got the need, the need for fried cheese, you’re in luck! Unwrap a world of flavour with our outstanding spring roll lunch recipes!

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Vietnamese Shrimp Spring Rolls

Mushroom and Leek Spring Rolls

Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip

Prawn and Brussels Sprout Spring Rolls with Sesame Ginger Dipping Sauce

Baked Spring Rolls

Kinder Bueno Spring Rolls

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

Pork spring roll with broccoli coleslaw

Pork-coleslaw spring rolls

Crab spring rolls

Chicken and Vegetable Spring Rolls

Prawn spring rolls with cucumber-yoghurt dip

Broccoli and Sweet Potato Spring Rolls

Trio of Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce

Baked Sprouted Mung Bean Samosas

Chicken and Avocado Spring Rolls

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