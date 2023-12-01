Delicious Spring Roll Lunch Ideas
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If you're looking for a classic spring roll lunch recipe, we've got a great selection of spring roll lunch ideas to kick-off your midday meal in style.
Featured Spring Roll Lunch Ideas
There are so many great spring roll lunch ideas out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.
Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Spectacular Spring Roll Lunch Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple spring roll lunch recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Roll out the red carpet for these scrumptious spring roll lunch ideas! Is there anything better than the satisfying crunch of a fresh spring roll? Packed full of meat, veggies, herbs or anything you like, these spring roll lunch ideas are mouthwatering marvels! Pork spring rolls with a zingy broccoli coleslaw is a time-honoured classic, and for a fusion of flavours, cheesesteak egg rolls with ranch pepper rings are perfect for parties. Prawn spring rolls with a cucumber yoghurt dip, and chicken and avocado spring rolls with a sweet chilli dipping sauce are classics, and if you’ve got the need, the need for fried cheese, you’re in luck! Unwrap a world of flavour with our outstanding spring roll lunch recipes!