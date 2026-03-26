Ready to stir up something sensational? These Thai curry ideas range from the classic to the left-field. Dive into a Thai green prawn or chicken curry, or embrace the fiery kick of a sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice. A wild Alaska salmon Thai red curry delivers flavour in waves, and a shortcut chicken massaman curry is one of the truly iconic Thai curry dishes. Seeking something unique? Try udon noodles in Thai green curry with aubergine, and if you’re craving the crunch, try money bags filled with fried tofu in a red curry sauce. Our Thai curry recipes are your passport to flavour paradise!

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