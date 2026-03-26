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Balance in a Bowl: Thai Curry Recipes

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Thai Curry Recipes

If you’re tired of the same old weeknight meals, these Thai curry ideas are ready to spice things up!

From street food classics to dinner party decadence, there’s something for everyone. Thai green chicken curry is as iconic as it is tasty, and for the ultimate comfort food, you can’t beat Thai red curry mac ‘n’ cheese. If time isn’t on your side, a red curry beef stir-fry or an easy Thai chicken curry with vegetables are fast and fabulous, and no list of Thai curry dishes is complete without a traditional lamb massaman

Featured Thai Curry Recipes

There are so many great Thai curry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Thai Red Curry Mussels

Thai Green Prawn Curry

Lamb Massaman

Red Curry Chicken Stir-Fry

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Guy Fieri's Spicy Thai Red Beef Curry Recipe | Guy's Big Bite

Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!

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Thai curry chicken noodle soup

When you're craving big flavour and cosy vibes, our Thai curry chicken noodle soup delivers spice, comfort, and serious slurp‑worthy satisfaction.

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Sensational Thai Curry Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai curry recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to stir up something sensational? These Thai curry ideas range from the classic to the left-field. Dive into a Thai green prawn or chicken curry, or embrace the fiery kick of a sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice. A wild Alaska salmon Thai red curry delivers flavour in waves, and a shortcut chicken massaman curry is one of the truly iconic Thai curry dishes. Seeking something unique? Try udon noodles in Thai green curry with aubergine, and if you’re craving the crunch, try money bags filled with fried tofu in a red curry sauce. Our Thai curry recipes are your passport to flavour paradise!

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Thai
Main Course
Dinner
curry
spice
chicken
lamb
Beef
prawn

Air Fryer Thai Curry Party Wings

Spicy Thai Red Curry Chicken Casserole

Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato

Spicy Red Curry Chicken and Rice

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Organic Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Chicken Curry

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

penang curry

Penang Curry

Thai BBQ chicken

Chicken with Green Curry Sauce

Red curry marinated prawns

Red Curry Chicken Stir-Fry

Halibut Green Curry

Thai Green Prawn Curry

Lamb Massaman

Money Bags Filled with Fried Tofu in Red Curry Sauce

Thai Red Curry Paste

Thai Red Curry with Chicken and Pineapple

Red Curry Beef Stir-fry

Thai Red Curry Mussels

Thai Red Curry Scotch Eggs

Wild Alaska Salmon Thai Red Curry

Quick Thai Chicken Curry Using Roast Chicken

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