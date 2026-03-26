Noodling Around: Thai Noodle Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai noodle recipe, we've got a great selection of noodle dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Thai Noodle Recipes
From speedy midweek meals to impressive weekend feasts, these Thai noodle ideas provide a whole range of tasty inspiration.
A quick and easy chicken pad Thai is as delicious as it is iconic, while for something seriously slurp-tastic, a Thai chicken noodle soup is just the ticket! Go light with a crunchy noodle salad or delicious tenderstem and chicken peanut noodles. Looking for Thai noodle dishes with a twist? How about noodle cake with sweet chilli prawns and scallops, or a warm steak salad with mango and noodles, and a pork rib broth with soft rice noodles is pure comfort in a bowl.
Quick, colourful and crave-worthy, our Thai noodle recipes are guaranteed to ‘bowl’ you over!
Featured Thai Noodle Recipes
There are so many great Thai noodle recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes An Easy, Quick And Delicious Singapore-Style Egg Noodles | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok teaches you how to prepare easy and quick Asian meals. One of his favourites is this delicious Singapore-style egg noodle dish.
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
When you want something soothing and comforting yet packed with punch, our Thai chicken noodle soup is pure feel‑good flavour in every spoonful.Discover Now