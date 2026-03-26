Thai Noodle Recipes

From speedy midweek meals to impressive weekend feasts, these Thai noodle ideas provide a whole range of tasty inspiration.

A quick and easy chicken pad Thai is as delicious as it is iconic, while for something seriously slurp-tastic, a Thai chicken noodle soup is just the ticket! Go light with a crunchy noodle salad or delicious tenderstem and chicken peanut noodles. Looking for Thai noodle dishes with a twist? How about noodle cake with sweet chilli prawns and scallops, or a warm steak salad with mango and noodles, and a pork rib broth with soft rice noodles is pure comfort in a bowl.

Quick, colourful and crave-worthy, our Thai noodle recipes are guaranteed to ‘bowl’ you over!