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Noodling Around: Thai Noodle Recipes

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Thai Noodle Recipes

From speedy midweek meals to impressive weekend feasts, these Thai noodle ideas provide a whole range of tasty inspiration.

A quick and easy chicken pad Thai is as delicious as it is iconic, while for something seriously slurp-tastic, a Thai chicken noodle soup is just the ticket! Go light with a crunchy noodle salad or delicious tenderstem and chicken peanut noodles. Looking for Thai noodle dishes with a twist? How about noodle cake with sweet chilli prawns and scallops, or a warm steak salad with mango and noodles, and a pork rib broth with soft rice noodles is pure comfort in a bowl.

Quick, colourful and crave-worthy, our Thai noodle recipes are guaranteed to ‘bowl’ you over!

Featured Thai Noodle Recipes

There are so many great Thai noodle recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Organic Thai Green Curry

Noodle Cake with Sweet Chilli Prawns and Scallops

Vegan Pad Thai

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

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Gok Makes An Easy, Quick And Delicious Singapore-Style Egg Noodles | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok teaches you how to prepare easy and quick Asian meals. One of his favourites is this delicious Singapore-style egg noodle dish.

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Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

When you want something soothing and comforting yet packed with punch, our Thai chicken noodle soup is pure feel‑good flavour in every spoonful.

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Scrumptious Thai Noodle Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai noodle recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds on a tour of Thailand with these Thai noodle ideas. Whether you’re after cosy comfort or fresh and zesty, these dishes deliver big flavours that are bound to hit the mark. Start with pad Thai, the nation’s favourite; for sensational seafood, try grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanut noodles; and for a classic combination it's lemongrass pork ball, prawn and noodle soup. Light and breezy includes an Asian chicken salad with cellophane noodles, while for Thai noodle dishes the kids will love, go for a Thai curry chicken noodle soup, or Thai meatballs with noodles. Our Thai noodle recipes bring instant noodle nirvana - no menu required!

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Thai
Dinner
Main Course
noodle
curry
salad
chicken
tofu
vegetable

Vegan Pad Thai

Lemongrass-Coconut Prawn and Noodles Parchment Pack

Organic Thai Green Curry

Noodle Cake with Sweet Chilli Prawns and Scallops

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

Dang cold Asian noodle salad

Warm Steak Salad with Mango and Noodles

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

Kuay Tiaw Pad Thai

Grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanuty noodles

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Quails and Noodle Salad

Crunchy Noodle Salad

Bamboo Salad with Crispy Noodles

Thai Peanut Noodles with Confetti

Monday Night Tenderstem and Chicken Peanut Noodles

Chicken Pad Thai

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Thai Meatballs with Noodles

Thai curry chicken noodle soup

Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai

Thai-Style Chicken, Shiitake and Tenderstem Brocolli with Noodles and Coconut Broth

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