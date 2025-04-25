Asma Khan's Chile Chocolate Barfi
Nutty, fiery, and deliciously chocolate-y, Asma's Chile Chocolate Barfi is the perfect dessert to end a hearty meal.
Ingredients
Equipment:
Method
- Heat the ghee or butter in a heavy-based saucepan over a medium-low heat. Add the whole dried chiles and stir gently until they darken and release a smoky aroma. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the chiles, squeezing them against the inside of the pan to remove any excess fat. Place on a plate and leave to cool.
- To the warm fat, add the condensed milk, grated chocolate, chopped nuts, and sugar, and stir. Reduce the heat to low and keep stirring until the contents start to come together, up to 15 minutes.
- When the mixture comes together, transfer it to the lined pan/dish and spread out evenly. Use the back of a metal spoon to flatten the top. If you want to increase the chile flavour in the barfi, crush some of the cooled fried chiles and sprinkle on top of the warm mixture, but ensure you use just the bottom tip of the chillies and avoid using the seeds. Leave to cool and set before cutting into squares.
