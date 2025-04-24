Asma Khan's Kolar Pitha with Shrikhand
Also known as Banana Fritters, Kolar Pitha are a mouth-watering dessert and when served with Shrikhand, a creamy hung yoghurt, it makes them all the more irresistible.
Ingredients
For the Kolar Pitha:
For the Shrikhand:
Method
For the Kolar Pitha:
- In a bowl, mash the bananas to a smooth paste using a fork.
- Sift the flower into a separate bowl, then add the sugar, cinnamon, and salt, and mix with a wooden spoon to combine. If using, add the beaten egg followed by the mashed banana and stir well. Add the measured water in small quantities to make a batter that is of dropping consistency.
- Cover and set aside for 1 hour.
- Heat the oil in a karai or wok over a medium heat. Drop tablespoon-sized amounts of the batter into the oil, then fry until golden, turning the fritters over to ensure they cook evenly. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fritters to drain on kitchen paper.
- Serve hot. These fritters are great eaten on their own or with vanilla ice cream.
For the Shrikhand:
- Start at least 6–8 hours before you want to serve. Rinse the muslin cloth and squeeze it well to get rid of any excess water, then drape it over a bowl with the edges hanging out.
- Transfer the yogurt to the middle of the muslin and bring the edges of the cloth together. Twist until the yogurt collects at the bottom and you can tie a knot at the top.
- Hang the muslin over the sink or any other container – the yogurt must be hanging to be able to drain the excess whey properly. If the kitchen is too hot to leave the yogurt safely, find a cool part of the house in which to drain it.
- Close to the end of the draining time, prepare the saffron-infused milk. Warm the milk to tepid (the saffron will lose its floral aroma if the milk is too hot), then soak the saffron threads in the milk. Set aside.
- Once the yogurt is drained, transfer it to a bowl and beat well with a whisk. Sprinkle over the sugar and ground cardamom and continue to mix.
- Finally, add the saffron-infused milk and stir. Taste to check whether it is sweet is enough – shrikhand is tangy, but sweetness is essential.
- Transfer the shrikhand to a serving bowl, cover with cling film (plastic wrap) and chill in the fridge before serving.
- Serve decorated with the slivered nuts.
