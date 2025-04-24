Food Network

Asma Khan's Kolar Pitha with Shrikhand

4.00
()
Rate

Also known as Banana Fritters, Kolar Pitha are a mouth-watering dessert and when served with Shrikhand, a creamy hung yoghurt, it makes them all the more irresistible.

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Ingredients

  • For the Kolar Pitha:

  • For the Shrikhand:

Method

For the Kolar Pitha:

  1. In a bowl, mash the bananas to a smooth paste using a fork. 
  2. Sift the flower into a separate bowl, then add the sugar, cinnamon, and salt, and mix with a wooden spoon to combine. If using, add the beaten egg followed by the mashed banana and stir well. Add the measured water in small quantities to make a batter that is of dropping consistency. 
  3. Cover and set aside for 1 hour. 
  4. Heat the oil in a karai or wok over a medium heat. Drop tablespoon-sized amounts of the batter into the oil, then fry until golden, turning the fritters over to ensure they cook evenly. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fritters to drain on kitchen paper. 
  5. Serve hot. These fritters are great eaten on their own or with vanilla ice cream. 

For the Shrikhand:

  1. Start at least 6–8 hours before you want to serve. Rinse the muslin cloth and squeeze it well to get rid of any excess water, then drape it over a bowl with the edges hanging out. 
  2. Transfer the yogurt to the middle of the muslin and bring the edges of the cloth together. Twist until the yogurt collects at the bottom and you can tie a knot at the top. 
  3. Hang the muslin over the sink or any other container – the yogurt must be hanging to be able to drain the excess whey properly. If the kitchen is too hot to leave the yogurt safely, find a cool part of the house in which to drain it.
  4. Close to the end of the draining time, prepare the saffron-infused milk. Warm the milk to tepid (the saffron will lose its floral aroma if the milk is too hot), then soak the saffron threads in the milk. Set aside.
  5. Once the yogurt is drained, transfer it to a bowl and beat well with a whisk. Sprinkle over the sugar and ground cardamom and continue to mix. 
  6. Finally, add the saffron-infused milk and stir. Taste to check whether it is sweet is enough – shrikhand is tangy, but sweetness is essential. 
  7. Transfer the shrikhand to a serving bowl, cover with cling film (plastic wrap) and chill in the fridge before serving.
  8. Serve decorated with the slivered nuts.


Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()

Related Recipes

Asma Khan's Jhal Steak

Asma Khan's Red Watermelon Curry (Matira Curry)

Asma Khan's Coconut Ladoo

Asma Khan's Bengali Fish Curry

Asma Khan's Chicken Kabab Burgers

Asma Khan's Mini Lamb Koftas

Asma Khan's Shahi Tukra

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Watch Now on discovery+